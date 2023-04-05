ansa According to theState, in Italy there was a sharp drop (-3.7%) in the purchasing power of households in the fourth quarter of 2022. An increase in household disposable income (+0.8%) was accompanied by a marked growth in consumer prices in the same quarter. The stability of expenditure for final consumption (+3% in nominal terms) “was therefore accompanied by a marked decline in the savings rate”, reported the Statistical Institute. In the last three months of last year, the tax burden also fell by 50.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

The purchasing power of households In detail, underlines Istat, household income increased by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter, while final consumption grew by 3.0%. The propensity to save of consumer families was 5.3%, down by 2.0 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. “In the face of a 4.7% change in the implicit consumption deflator, the purchasing power of households decreased by 3.7% compared to the previous quarter”.

In the fourth quarter, the deficit/GDP worsens In the fourth quarter of 2022, the deficit/GDP ratio worsens by 0.7 percentage points. Exactly in the period under review, the net debt of the general government in relation to GDP was equal to -5.6% (it was -4.9% in the same quarter of 2021). Instead, the primary balance improved by 0.5 percentage points (i.e. debt net of interest expense), this was negative, with an impact on GDP of -0.7% (-1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021). The current balance was positive, with an incidence on GDP of 1.3% (3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021).

