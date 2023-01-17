news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TERMOLI, 17 JAN – Cutting the ribbon of the new gym in the Hotel Management Institute of Termoli. The space for motor activities was inaugurated this morning by the president of the Province of Campobasso and mayor of Termoli Francesco Roberti. The structure was obtained through the arrangement of the basement of the new wing of the Ipseoa with 355,000 euros of funds from the Province. “The Province of Campobasso is working to resolve a series of critical issues that have been going on for some years – said Roberti -. Today we arrive at the solution of some of these age-old problems, not only in relation to schools, but also for the road network” .



Also present at the ceremony were the Campobasso Education Superintendent Maria Luisa Forte, the Ipseoa school manager Maria Chimisso, the engineer Gianpiero Di Stefano and the surveyor Giuseppe Bozza, employees of the Province.



“We participate in every tender that can bring new funding to the institution, despite the fact that Palazzo Magno, in recent years, has also seen a depletion of employees, the latter always attentive, precise and punctual – concluded Roberti – The goal remains that of accessing all possible funds because these fall on the territory with all the consequent benefits in favor of the community”.



For the administrator Forte “physical education is essential during school hours, both for learning the subject and for the socialization of every sporting activity. We are happy that the Province has managed to give this gym back to the institute and to the children, where surely the teachers and the students themselves will be able to carry out their hours dedicated to motor and physical activity in the best possible way”.



“We have been waiting for the gym for fifteen years – commented the head teacher Chimisso – and today is an important day because every modern school cannot fail to promote the culture of motor sciences. There are other interventions in progress, thanks to the extraordinary collaboration with the Province that we thank because it is our duty and that of the institutions to offer students a beautiful and comfortable school”. (HANDLE).

