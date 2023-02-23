Per abdominal diastasis refers to the enlargement and excessive separation of the central rectus-abdominal muscle: it is a pathology that usually affects women after pregnancy, but which can also affect overweight people, the elderly or those who exercise too intensely. Naomi Bocchithe companion of Francesco Tottirecently revealed that he has suffered from this condition for years, but also that he has embarked on a journey to finally put an end to the suffering that such an illness entails.

What is diastasis recti

Diastasis occurs when the thin band of connective tissue that holds the right rectus abdominis muscle together with the left rectus abdominis muscle becomes brittle or thin for some reason. This band is very resistant, but not very elastic and for this reason it hardly returns to its initial conditions spontaneously. The main reason why abdominal diastasis can arise is pregnancy, but men can also be subject to it in the case – for example – of a substantial weight gain.

The main symptoms of abdominal diastasis are as follows: swelling, abdominal pain, digestive difficulties, back pain, incontinence. It is a physiological condition, but it can become pathological if the globular appearance of the abdomen does not regress within the first year after delivery and is accompanied by a series of physical and not just aesthetic symptoms. Diastasis abdominals can be treated with surgery: A tummy tuck can reposition the rectus abdominis muscles. Proper nutrition and exercise are of course a key part of the healing journey.