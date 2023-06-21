It-Alert, how the Civil Protection alarm works. Mobile phone tests in Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and three other regions

Rome, 20 June 2023 – The mobile phone will be a tool to allow us to guarantee our safety, raising the level of awareness. Thanks to Civil protection we will be informed on our mobile phone in the event of a tsunami generated by an earthquake; collapse of a large dam; volcanic activity relating to the Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Vulcano and Stromboli volcanoes; nuclear accidents or radiological emergency situations; major accidents in industrial establishments subject to legislative decree 26 June 2015, n. 105 (Seveso Directive) and rainfall.

The new national alarm system will warn us of even the potential risk It-alert, presented this morning by the head of the Civil Protection Department Fabrizio Curciotogether with the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies Nello Musumeci.

The alert will be sent automatically to all mobilesof any manager, who find themselves “hooked” to an area of ​​potential risk. The first tests of were already carried out during the civil protection exercises “Volcano 2022” e “Strait earthquake 2022”respectively in April and November last year and have given good results.

Now the scale expands to the regional level.

From next week, in collaboration between the Department of Civil Protection, the Regions involved, the Civil Protection Commission of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Anci, the first regional tests for sending the message will be carried out: June 28 Tuscany; June 30 Sardinia; July 5 Sicily; July 7 Calabria; July 10 Emilia-Romagna. By the end of 2023, the tests will be carried out in the other Regions and in the Autonomous Provinces of Bolzano and Trento.

The message that will be sent in the next few days is as follows: “It alert, this is a test message from the Italian public alarm system. Once operational, it will warn you in the event of a serious emergency. For information go to the website www.it-alert.it and fill out the questionnaire.

The Civil Protection requests the collaboration of all citizens. On the site www.it-alert.it it will be possible to fill out a questionnaire indicating whether or not the message has been received: feedback from the population affected by the tests will help identify any critical issues to be resolved and to improve the system. The trial period will end at February 2024. After that, if the trials have been positive, we will start with the national service.

“On the day of the test around 12 – he said Fabrizio Curcio – we will send a message and ask the citizens who receive it to respond by filling out a questionnaire. It will be an important aid Because all civil protection activities are based on the citizen’s behavior and on the help that the citizen gives us in verifying whether the path we have imagined is the right one. In this technological test phase, we ask citizens to fill in the questionnaire which can be accessed via the site and tell us how the experience of receiving the IT-alert message went. The message is not salvific, it does not indicate the behaviors to adopt and it does not undermine the national alert system or institutional communication, but it gives citizens one more opportunity to get to knowingly deal with an emergency“.

“It is a question of drawing the attention of the citizen to assume an aware and responsible conduct – explained the minister Nello Musumeci – the citizen must know that a serious emergency situation is about to arrive or could arrive. All of this stems from the need to promote a culture of prevention”.

At the moment IT-alert is not about earthquakes – because these events are not predictable and because the citizen is already alerted by the first shock – but in a second phase it could be considered whether to extend it to this or other cases if the need arises.

