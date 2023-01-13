According to recent research, blood type is one of the causes of early stroke. Let’s find out who’s at risk.

Apparently blood type could favor predisposition to early stroke. We are referring to that medical phenomenon which involves the sudden closure or rupture of a cerebral blood vessel.

They have been identified over the years the causes that increase the susceptibility to stroke. In many cases, this is a dictated condition by genetic and environmental factors.

Basically some people have a predisposition to stroke, due to heredity with this phenomenon. But, in other cases, cerebral ischemia would be caused by incorrect behaviors and habits such as: overweight, smoking, alcohol abuse, sedentary lifestyle, diet rich in saturated fats, etc.

But according to a scientific medical study some people have one marked predisposition to early stroke. The element that unites these subjects is their blood type.

Early stroke: the blood group most at risk

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading reasons of death in Western countries. For this reason, science and medicine pay particular attention to this type of pathology, in the hope of being able to contrast it.

One was recently conducted medical-scientific study which identified an element that unites subjects affected by early stroke.

We are referring to blood group A which, apparently, could influence the risk of cerebral ischemia.

The results of the studies have been published in the specialized journal “Neurology” where we read that the subjects with blood group A they are more likely to develop a stroke at a younger age.

Likewise it appears that the people who belong group 0 have a lower probability to develop this pathology early.

The study compared 5,825 people with early strokes to over 29,000 healthy subjects. The analysis showed that the 48% of young stroke sufferers and 45% of late stroke sufferers had blood type A.

Now it’s up to scientists to explain why people with blood type A are more at risk of stroke.

However, this discovery allows us to delineate new perspectives in terms of prevention.

However, the study recalled that adopting a healthy lifestyle helps to significantly reduce the risk of cerebral ischemia.

The causes of ischemia

Stroke is the phenomenon that occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to a part of the brain is interrupted following a blood clot or rupture of blood vessel. When ischemia occurs, brain cells die within minutes or are damaged by blood, which pours out after the vessel ruptures.

Damage to brain cells is manifested by symptoms that are immediately apparent. In most cases, stroke victims feel sudden weakness and may suffer paralysis or numbness of the face of the arms and legs.

Furthermore, the subject affected by cerebral ischemia can manifest i slurred speech or problems understandingbut also vision problems. It all depends on the affected area of ​​the brain.

At best the stroke only causes permanent brain damage. But, based on the severity of the problem, ischemia can be cause of chronic disability and death.

Although recent scientific studies have identified a greater predisposition of subjects who have blood type A, scientists and doctors are keen to point out that there are other risk factors that should not be underestimated.

We are referring to habits such as the sedentary lifestyle, an unhealthy diet, being overweight or obese, depression and stress, and pathological cholesterol levels.