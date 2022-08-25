At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, there was talk of how one type of exercise can help counteract cognitive decline

Eugenio Spagnuolo – Milano

The definitive cure on the horizon is not yet seen, but good news comes from the neuro degenerative diseases front. According to a study presented a few days ago at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego (USA), exercising regularly, from light stretching to aerobics, can help slow cognitive decline in the elderly at risk of dementia. And this even if it is not a particularly intense physical activity …

Exercise VS cognitive decline: the study — Researchers from the Wake Forest School of Medicine (USA) have recruited 296 sedentary elderly, who had been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and assigned them to two groups. The first group was instructed to do aerobic exercises on treadmills and exercise bikes at a moderate intensity of about 120 heartbeats per minute for 30-40 minutes. The other volunteers were asked to perform less intensive functional stretching exercises and balance and movement exercises. Both groups worked 2 times a week with a personal trainer and 2 more on their own for a full year, at the end of which they underwent a series of exams. The result? At the end of the program, none of the volunteers from either group showed greater cognitive decline, and brain scans revealed no brain atrophy. How can this be explained?

According to the doctor Laura Baker, lead author of the study, would be proof that even alone a few hours of moderate physical activity, such as stretching, can help older people counteract the risk of dementia.

Attention, this does not mean that it is enough to do physical activity sporadically to avoid neuro degenerative diseases. The study says rather that sedentary adults at risk can prevent or slow cognitive decline if they exercise regularly, with a support person. Having someone to help seniors exercise – or simply allow them to have social interaction – is critically important. “If physical activity doesn’t include regular support, I’m not sure if doing it will offer (cognitive) protection,” says Dr. Baker.

Conclusions — According to some experts, the study, however promising, would present limitations. For example, stretching also includes other types of movements, such as balance exercises, which may have made a difference and distorted the result. However, Dr. Baker and her team find it indisputable how to incorporate theregular exerciseeven if not intense, in one’s lifestyle can help older people protect themselves from brain decline.