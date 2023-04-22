It also spreads in Europe

In Argentina there are already 39 deaths, considered a historical record, and at least 41,257 cases of dengue fever. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa: “Another infectious problem multiplied by globalization and global warming”.

The dengue feverviral disease produced by mosquito bite of the genus aedes aegyptique – seems to have turned into a lethal epidemic in Argentina. At the moment there are 39 deaths, considered a historical record, and at least 41,257 cases. Cases that are higher than those recorded in recent years, in particular 48.4% more than in 2020, the year in which there were 26 deaths.

“Dengue is frightening in South America. More than 40,000 cases and 39 deaths have been recorded in Argentina since the beginning of the year. The Cosmopolitan serotype, typical of South-East Asia, has spread to America” ​​and is “much more rapid in spreading, more aggressive and also more deadly”. As Matthew Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, according to which Dengue is about to spread to the Old Continent as well.

Dengue, also called “bone-breaking” fever, is unfortunately also spreading in Europe – writes Bassetti – with autochthonous cases in the south of France. Another infectious problem multiplied by globalization and global warming”.

What are the symptoms of dengue and how is it transmitted?

According to the WHO, about the half of the world’s population is at risk of dengue fever: In most cases this infection occurs without symptoms, however, in some patients it can be severe enough to lead to death. The disease, transmitted by the bite of yellow fever mosquitoes infected with the Dengue virus, as indicated by the WHO is currently endemic in 100 countries, especially in the tropical and sub-tropical area, but is expanding its distribution area also due to the globalization and climate change.

The most effective preventive measure against Dengue is toavoid coming into contact with mosquitoes that carry the virus. There is no specific treatment for the disease, in most cases people recover completely within two weeks.