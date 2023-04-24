It arrived earlier than expected: violent geomagnetic storm unleashes auroras in Europe too

It arrived earlier than expected: and’coronal mass ejection affected the earth’s magnetic field as of yesterday April 23rd, at 17:37 UTC (19:37 Italian time). The impact set off a severe geomagnetic storm class G4 (data SWPC NOAA) with auroras sighted in Europa to the extreme Sud from the France (photo in the gallery).

The storm is still ongoing and is starting to produce visible auroras even in the USA.

Heiko Ulbricht watched the aurora show from Saxonyin Germania: “There were bright green lights dancing across the sky up to the zenith“. Here’s what he saw:

Similar green lights have also been photographed in Poland. The auroras in Europe have been so bright they could be seen even from brightly lit urban areas.

Here is the testimony of Thomas Hunger and Berlin, Germaniareported on SpaceWeather.com: “I do northern lights tours in Tromsø, Norway, but I never dreamed of seeing the auroras from my hometown Berlin. I went out onto the balcony and enjoyed a show that in a city of 4 million inhabitants could have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience“.

Thomas Adam had a similar experience in Krakow, Poland: “I saw the auroras for the first time in my life,” he recounted. “My photo may not look like much, but I took it from Krakow, one of the most light polluted cities in Poland“.

The CME and the geomagnetic storm

A cloud of particles was ejected from Sole in the direction of Terra on April 21: a large magnetic filament snaking through our star’s southern hemisphere exploded, throwing a cloud of plasma in our direction. The images captured by Solar Dynamics Observatory from NASA show what happened:

Soon after the eruption, the US Air Force reported strong Type II and Type IV solar radio bursts. These are natural shortwave emissions produced by the shock waves that precede the coronal mass ejection as it passes through the solar atmosphere. Drift rates in the Type II explosion suggested a CME velocity of about 580 km/s.

Since then the images of the coronagraphs SOHO confirmed the CME,”ad alone“, and the direction to the Earth:

The CME was supposed to reach Earth in the early hours of April 24 between 00:00 and 12:00 UTC, but arrived earlier than expected.

What is a filament

The filaments are long thin structures that extend over the surface of the star, regions of very dense and “cold” gas that form due to the intense solar magnetic fields and appear dark precisely because they are colder than the surrounding regions.

These particular very elongated structures can occasionally also cause eruptions of solar material in Space.

What is a coronal mass ejection

A coronal mass ejection (CME) is an ejection of material from the solar corona. The ejected material, in the form of plasma, consists mainly of electrons and protons: when this cloud reaches the Earth it can disturb its magnetosphere.

What is a geomagnetic storm

When phenomena of sudden and violent activity occur on the Sun, such as flares, large quantities of high-energy particles are emitted and travel rapidly through space, sometimes hurled towards the Earth: this current of particles is braked and deflected by the magnetic field terrestrial, which in turn is disturbed and distorted.

When this “impact” occurs, the Earth’s magnetosphere (the region around the Earth pervaded by the action of its magnetic field) suffers a strong backlash that can cause temporary blackouts in electricity grids or satellite communications systems. The well-known phenomenon of the polar auroras is also associated with geomagnetic storms.