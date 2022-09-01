Home Health It can be called the peak of PS5 performance! “The Last of Us” remake received 9 points from IGN | XFastest News
Today, the first-generation remake of SONY’s well-known exclusive game masterpiece “The Last Survivor”: “The Last Survivor One Piece” was officially released, and many media including IGN gave it a good score.

Among them, IGN scored a high score of 9 for “The Last Survivor One Piece”, believing that the work is the top display of the current PS5 function, and it is a meticulous and gorgeous re-enactment.

IGN pointed out in the general review that “The Last of Us” is the best choice to experience Sony’s classic game “The Last of Us” now, and this remake has a world completely rebuilt by today’s standards, and the performance is quite amazing.

But at the same time, it should be noted that this work is not a completely redeveloped work. In terms of gameplay, process, plot, etc., “The Last of Us” basically reproduces the original game. With such dramatic changes as Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 7: Remake, it may be inevitable to be disappointed.

Of course, judging from the disastrous plot of “The Last of Us Part 2”, it may be a good thing that no changes have been made to the plot.

