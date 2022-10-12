The gesture that causes damage: our health is at stake. Here’s what you need to avoid in the evening before going to bed

Cure your own salute it should be the categorical imperative for each of us. Often, however, we do not pay attention to it enough and fill our days with habits that are deleterious in the long run. We should pay more attention to what we do throughout the day, even before going to sleep.

You know there are some behaviors to avoid? It is precisely these that could cause gods danniincluding al heart. So pay attention to what we do. We reveal what it is better not to do it in the evening before going to bed.

The gesture that brings damage: pay attention to these habits

Increase the risk of heart attacks and dangerous diseases like diabetes, according to the latest research, it is very much linked to some daily behaviors, in particular related to sleep.

Go to sleep very latein fact, it is not good at all because it leads the body, in the following day, to have difficulty in disposing of fat and it is precisely this that in the long run increases the risk of heart attack, straining the heart, facing obesity and other pathologies .

Those who are in the morning, on the other hand, who fuel much faster, would not have these problems getting rid of fat very easily and remaining sensitive to insulin. This was revealed by a study that monitored these two different habits.

That’s why going to sleep late should be a habit to change to preserve your health. But for who suffers from insomnia how to do? There are some behaviors that should not be implemented, trying to re-establish good habits during the day.

Among this is certainly a taboo there‘physical activity before going to bed. Adrenaline builds up which keeps sleep away. Another unhealthy habit for sleep is the use of electronic devices in bed, from TV to smartphones and other screens that negatively affect the production of melatonin, the hormone that allows you to rest.

Also to be avoided alcohol and tobacco e all those exciting substances. These are practical tips that help to get to Morpheus’ arms earlier in the evening, thus avoiding the accumulation of the bulk and the onset of important problems. In any case, sleep problems should not be overlooked. This is why it is good for sufferers to talk to their doctor to find the best way to restore balance.