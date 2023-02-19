Home Health it can proliferate in both urban and rural environments
In a statement released to the national media by the director general of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), the discovery of a new malaria vector that could pose a serious threat was announced. Kemri’s entomological research team has identified the presence of the Anopheles Stephensi mosquito in the Laisamis and Saku districts of Marsabit county in northern Kenya where the research is underway.

The discovery, in collaboration with the National Malaria Program Division (DNMP) of the Ministry of Health, demonstrates that this malaria-carrying mosquito, which until now had been identified almost exclusively in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, can proliferate both in urban and rural settings, which could result in a high transmission rate.

The announcement of the UN: “Saved 3 million and 300 thousand lives with the program against malaria”

