MeteoWeb

Lo Zantac it is a well-known drug that for about 40 years has been commonly used to combat gastroesophageal reflux and also for the treatment of peptic ulcer. Zantac is made up of ranitidinea molecule built in the laboratory in 1978 by scientists from the laboratories of Glaxoa small British pharmaceutical company that is now a multinational giant that is now the 10th largest pharmaceutical company in the world after Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi, Merck, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, AstraZeneca and McKesson.

Lo Zantac was the main reason for the success of the Glaxo, which through this drug put ranitidine on the market in 1981, obtaining a huge turnover. Ranitidine soon became the world‘s most prescribed drug until 1988, when it slowly and gradually began to be replaced by omeprazole. Between 2019 and 2020 it Zantac it was withdrawn from the market and finally banned for the presence of a carcinogenic substance in the drug.

Today a very important news published by Bloomberg BusinessWeek it adds a further element to the story: according to the New York information giant, in fact, the ownership and top management of Glaxo knew of the dangerousness of the drug. According to the investigation of BusinessweekIn fact, there are hundreds of documents showing how the manufacturer of the drug kept silent about these risks for 40 years, while officially denying the hypothesis that the drug could cause tumours.

Journalists Anna Edney, Susan Berfield and Jef Feeley delved into claims and counterarguments about Zantac for Bloomberg Businessweek, and in a podcast on the rise and then decline of this drug they explained what they found.