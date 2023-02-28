For science it is quite questionable as thesis, however the director Pupi Avati appears convinced that homosexuals you are not born but you can become. At least in the case of the great Lucio Dalla, with whom he was linked by a solid friendship since I was a kid. The director from Emilia reconstructs the years of his adolescence and his acquaintance with Dalla, during an interview with «La Stampa». He confirms that Lucio was a sort of child prodigy «he had something mysterious and sacred in him, his was a special intelligencehe was a kind of know-it-all”. And when asked about how the singer-songwriter grew up, he reveals an unpublished episode: «The parable of Lucio it was like a sidereal journey. After the golden age of parish theaters, he suffered an explicit physical penalty which threw his mother into panic». What had happened? «Lucio didn’t grow up – explains Avati – his mother made him take a treatment based on hormones that somehow compromised it. Not only has he not grown, but he has become shaggy, hairy… I don’t know if this change had reflexes sexually”.

“He was obsessed with women, then he changed” And when asked to explain better, Pupi Avati adds: «During the time we played together, Lucio liked girls very much, he was obsessed with women, madly in love with the impresario’s sister Cremonini. Then, at some point in his life, something changed. It is a story that I have tried to convey in my film “Christmas Present”, where I told the change of sexuality of one of the friends». Perhaps Dalla was embarrassed, the fact is that «he closed all relations with people from before, I also believe a little bit for that reason. It is a problem that all of us friends have experienced – the director insists – with Lucio throughout my life I have talked about anything, except for this aspect. Never”. But Avati also recalls that, years later, when he had become a successful singer-songwriter, Lucio Dalla found a way to introduce him to his partner, Marco Alemanno. “He invited Me, Lucio was sitting at the piano in ecstasy, while this boy recited a passionate text… In Lucio’s eyes there was a love, an emotion, from there I understood how much he was in love with Marco. I thought of the Blue Angel». See also Players become Captain Li Wei, and Activision's "Decisive Moment" co-branded "Attack on Titan" to launch a limited package | T Kebang

In Bologna the party for March 4 with Gianni Morandi Pupi Avati’s words are probably destined to cause a hornet’s nest in the LGBT world. Meanwhile, however, in Bologna everyone who loved Dalla they mobilize in view of March 4, when the artist would have turned 80. Dalla will also be remembered during the Bologna Marathon, as he has already started to do Gianni Morandi who showed up at the press conference to remember his singer-songwriter friend who died 11 years ago. «Sunday – said Morandi – it will be wonderful to be there, because we will all celebrate Lucio’s birthday together, who is watching us from up there and maybe having a laugh». On the occasion of the sporting event there will be two, in particular, the moments dedicated to Dalla. The first is scheduled for 18 on Saturday at the PalaDozza, where it is scheduled a musical tribute by the band «ibeatipaoli» while on Sunday, during the competitions, performances by 10 artists selected as part of the «If I were an angel» initiative are scheduled.

