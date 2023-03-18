The ketogenic diet in recent years it has experienced growing popularity, because it can be effective for losing weight: in the United States alone, it is estimated that one in five citizens follows its principles in a more or less stringent way. The basic idea is simple: since the body resorts to fats when it cannot use carbohydrates as a primary source of calories, if you eat very few carbohydrates, you consume fats to generate energy, including those stored in the body, and therefore you lose weight. This diet, based on the formation of ketone bodies in the liver (which originate from the breakdown of fats), has always encountered doubts, if not authentic opposition, from nutritionists and doctors because it is highly unbalanced, and not in a positive sense. Now then there is one more reason to avoid relying on it: a large study presented at one of the most important congresses in the sector, that of the American College of Cardiology, held from 4 to 6 March in New Orleans, which demonstrates , out of large numbers, how dangerous the ketogenic diet is for the heart.

I cardiologi and researchers at the Healthy Heart Program Prevention Clinic of St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, have in fact analyzed the data contained in the British database known as UK Biobank (which contains health information, biological samples, gene sequencing and data on of about half a million British citizens, followed by now for more than ten years) and selected 70,000 people whose responses to questionnaires relating to food intake in 24 hours, cholesterol values ​​and other fats in the blood and disease information. Among all these, then, they identified about 300 people who followed a ketogenic-like diet, i.e. they assumed no more than 25% of their daily calories from carbohydrates and more than 45% from fats: higher values ​​than those considered classic for a ketogenic diet (10% carbohydrates, 60-80% fat and 20-30% protein), to account for real-life fluctuations over such a long period of time. These 300 individuals were compared with over 1,200 people, similar in age, gender and starting conditions, but who had more balanced eating habits (defined as ‘standard’). In both groups, women were the majority, they had a mean age of 54 years and a body mass index of 27.7 for the ketogenic diet group and 26.7 for the control group (30 is considered the value threshold for obesity, while between 25 and 30 is overweight).

Going to check risk indicators, the authors immediately saw that those who followed the ketogenic diet had significantly higher values ​​of both LDL (the so-called bad cholesterol) and ApoB, the protein component of LDL which, according to the most recent studies, is a even more reliable indicator of cardiovascular risk. And the effect of these dyslipidemias (blood fat imbalances) manifested itself clearly in the rates of so-called major pathologies, such as blockages of the arteries that require interventions such as the insertion of a stent, heart attack or peripheral arterial disease: after a follow up average of 11.8 years, among those who had followed the ketogenic diet there was an incidence of 9.8%, more than double that of those who had followed a balanced diet (4.3%). Furthermore, large individual differences have emerged, because the accumulation of cholesterol and other fats is different, for the same amount of fat taken in the diet, depending on the person’s genetic make-up: an association that Canadian cardiologists now want go into detail.

The conclusion is a reminder to all those who think of trying this diet: since its danger to the heart and vessels is evident, before starting it is advisable to consult your doctor, to understand your starting cardiovascular risk, decide what additional risk you may possibly have face and what dietary adjustments to make.

Agnes Codignola – March 17, 2023