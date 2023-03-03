«Today, great important secrets were revealed by technology for the first time with the discovery of a tunnel behind the main entrance to the Great Pyramid. This discovery will reveal to us many important facts about Cheops and his pyramid.’ Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawasstogether with the Minister of Tourism Ahmed Eissa, thus announces what for archaeologists could be “the discovery of the century”: a hidden tunnel 9 meters long, 2.10 wide and 2.3 high inside the Pyramid of Cheops, the largest, oldest and most iconic of the three pyramids of Giza in Cairo, and which could reveal new secrets about ancient Egypt. For the scientific community, this is the publication of two studies that specify the exact dimensions, location and shape of the hitherto mysterious empty space “Sp-Nfc” identified in 2016. But, according to the Egyptian archaeologist-star Zahi Hawass it could be the road that leads to the tomb of the pharaoh and therefore represent “the discovery of the century”.

The function of the room, discovered by the Scan Pyramids project , an international program underway for eight years which uses non-invasive techniques such as "muon radiography" (the one that in 2016 detected the "ScanPyramids North Face Corridor" (Sp-Nfc) whose characteristics have now been specified) to examine unexplored sections of the ancient structure, is currently unknown. The pyramid is located about 17 kilometers from the center of Cairo and it was built by Cheops, pharaoh of the fourth dynasty who reigned from 2509 to 2483 BC The ancient structure was built as a royal burial chamber some 4,500 years ago. Now, with the discovery of the corridor, a new chapter opens.