«Today, great important secrets were revealed by technology for the first time with the discovery of a tunnel behind the main entrance to the Great Pyramid. This discovery will reveal to us many important facts about Cheops and his pyramid.’ Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawasstogether with the Minister of Tourism Ahmed Eissa, thus announces what for archaeologists could be “the discovery of the century”: a hidden tunnel 9 meters long, 2.10 wide and 2.3 high inside the Pyramid of Cheops, the largest, oldest and most iconic of the three pyramids of Giza in Cairo, and which could reveal new secrets about ancient Egypt. For the scientific community, this is the publication of two studies that specify the exact dimensions, location and shape of the hitherto mysterious empty space “Sp-Nfc” identified in 2016. But, according to the Egyptian archaeologist-star Zahi Hawass it could be the road that leads to the tomb of the pharaoh and therefore represent “the discovery of the century”.
The tunnel detected by an endoscope
The corridor is the first to have been found on the north side of the structure, Egypt’s Cheops pyramid, or Great Pyramid of Giza. It is located above the main entrance to the famous structureis characterized by monoliths that form a sloping ceiling and was detected with a scan. The cavity of the north side of the great pyramid was in fact filmed by a Japanese probe, a sort of “endoscope introduced through a slit a few millimeters”as Hany Helal, the coordinator and manager of the ScanPyramids project who made the discovery explained, underlining that those released today during the press conference held under a tent right at the foot of the 139 meters of the oldest but best preserved of the seven wonders of the world I am the first images of the mysterious chamber. It’s about images that show something that has been hidden from public view for some 4,500 years, date to which the monument was built in the Giza necropolis. «Don’t ask me why this corridor is here», Helal said then, fueling the mystery after Hawass had however foreseen that «it will lead to the revelation of other secrets». “We believe that something is hidden underneath,” said the former Egyptian antiquities minister, formulating his own opinion: “the tomb of Cheops should be under that tunnel and I think the one just announced (…) could be the most important discovery of the century».
The pyramid wanted by Cheops
The function of the room, discovered by the Scan Pyramids project
, an international program underway for eight years which uses non-invasive techniques such as “muon radiography” (the one that in 2016 detected the “ScanPyramids North Face Corridor” (Sp-Nfc) whose characteristics have now been specified) to examine unexplored sections of the ancient structure, is currently unknown. The pyramid is located about 17 kilometers from the center of Cairo and it was built by Cheops, pharaoh of the fourth dynasty who reigned from 2509 to 2483 BC The ancient structure was built as a royal burial chamber some 4,500 years ago. Now, with the discovery of the corridor, a new chapter opens.
The secret of the tunnel
The “inverted v” shape of the ceiling of the newly discovered corridor, known as the “chevron technique”, was introduced for the first time in the pyramid of Cheops and serves to protect «large rooms with a considerable weight above»: a discharge of strength to protect what, according to Hawass, would be the tomb of the pharaoh of the fourth dynasty. “I have always thought that the burial chamber of Pharaoh Cheops has not yet been discovered – he said -. And I think there’s a big possibility, and it sure is, that the tunnel is protecting something. In my opinion, it is protecting the real burial chamber of King Cheops».