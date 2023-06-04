It depends on how smart your child will be later

Scientists want to use a simple method to predict how smart children will later be. The researchers at the University of Bochum determined the factors on which the subsequent intelligence quotient (IQ) depends. They examined a total of more than 5,000 infants.

The team performed ultrasounds of the skull on these. In addition, it used the data from previous studies, which also included the development of the intelligence quotient. They came to the following conclusion:

Birth weight divided by head circumference correlated closely with IQ and other neurological findingsi.e. motor skills, at the age of four.

1. The birth weight

The weight that babies have at birth therefore plays an important role in the further development of the child. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the average weight of a newborn baby is between 3300 and 3500 gramsa weight between 2800 and 4200 grams is considered normal.

Low birth weight, perhaps due to preterm birth, was associated with poor neurodevelopment.

2. The head circumference

According to the research, the head circumference was also relevant for later development. In normally developing babies, this is usually between 34 and 37 centimeters.

“These results […] enable early intervention and support strategies to promote school performance and educational success later in life,” says Arne Jensen from the Campus Clinic for Gynecology at the Ruhr University Bochum and continues: “This is particularly important for newborns who appear to be born healthy and would normally escape further diagnostic evaluation.” The researchers published their findings in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Global Reports.

4 strategies that will make your kids smart

According to the learning researcher Elsbeth Stern, emotional security and a loving environment are the basis for good intellectual development in children. Building on this, there are various scientific findings on how the intelligence quotient of young people can be easily improved, four of which she names in an interview with FOCUS online:

Read: Reading helps with language development and trains the ability to concentrate. Studies that have found a connection between the size of the home library and the intelligence quotient of children also deal with the positive effects of reading.

Reading helps with language development and trains the ability to concentrate. Studies that have found a connection between the size of the home library and the intelligence quotient of children also deal with the positive effects of reading. Early contact with peers: Being with people of the same age promotes cognitive processes, explains the psychologist. Because children are more unrestrained among themselves than in front of adults. They can share their interests while playing together and just try it out. Parents and educators usually only have limited time and patience for this.

breastfeeding: Breast milk is good for brain development. This is the conclusion of the analysis of a population-based birth cohort study with newborns. The original study was done in Brazil in the 1980s. Using this data, researchers around the epidemiologist Cesar Victoria examined the effect that breastfeeding had on the infants of the time 30 years after birth.

Breast milk is good for brain development. This is the conclusion of the analysis of a population-based birth cohort study with newborns. The original study was done in Brazil in the 1980s. Using this data, researchers around the epidemiologist Cesar Victoria examined the effect that breastfeeding had on the infants of the time 30 years after birth. Praise: One factor that does not directly affect intelligence but does affect motivation to learn is praise. Praise should actually motivate or reward an effort. But praise can be exhausted, says Stern.

