Inexpensive, natural food is perfect for fighting infection and aiding digestion at any time of day.

If you suffer from acidity, reflux, intestinal infection problems there are valid solutions that do not require excessive spending but simply foods to be integrated into the diet to obtain immediate benefit.

These disorders are very common and involve digestive difficulties also significant often also linked to a sedentary lifestyle, stress, a bad diet. Let’s find out how to solve it immediately with a truly indispensable food in the kitchen.

The cheap food that helps you against infections and indigestion

This is an antibacterial product and is also a natural antibiotic which helps in digestion but also in the work of the entire intestinal tract. Right here air can be generated which is very painful because it compresses the colon against the walls and generates considerable discomfort as well as causing visible swelling. It is an ancient spice that has amazing properties but is not widely used in Italia.

The best solution for these ailments is the coriander which is an excellent natural preservative capable of keeping any product fresh and is also rich in minerals as well as being a real panacea for the stomach and belly. Since ancient times it was used for its great properties, even the Romans used it as a condiment and even used to put seeds under the pillow to help headaches and fever. Today it is not used much in the Mediterranean diet but it is actually an excellent ally.

An ally for health

It is also called Chinese parsley because it originally only grew in Chinese but today it is found everywhere. Corandrum really means “something that is good for man”, the leaves are a bit spicy and have a pungent smell but it’s really good for you. It can be used as an alternative to other types of condiment in soups, salads but it can also be eaten absolutely as a real cure-all for one’s intestinal health.

Experts on the subject point out how it has a benefit directed at digestive problems, it is a true carminative able to eliminate intestinal gas is also a antispasmodico and reduces swelling and also cramps. It helps limit body fatigue and stimulates the brain, it is antibacterial and kills fungi. Obviously it shouldn’t be consumed disproportionately because it can cause kidney problems but it should be used as a condiment in meals especially when you suffer from ailments of this type.