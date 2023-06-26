It happened | International Health

Gavino Maciocco

It happened and it was a success. The national demonstration of the CGIL in defense of the National Health Service. With tens of thousands of people from all over Italy and with the membership of over 100 lay and Catholic associations. It (finally) happened, after a too long period of silence and indifference in the face of a crisis in the public health service wanted and planned since 2011. The new appointment for next September 30th.

After a long, too long time, the CGIL has organized a national demonstration in Rome in defense of the National Health Service. On Saturday 24 June at 10.30 a procession of tens of thousands of people from all over Italy moved from Piazza della Repubblica to arrive in Piazza del Popolo where the stage was set up, on which they took turns – to make their voices heard , their complaints, their proposals, their testimonies – representatives of various associations and frontline health workers in assisting people.

The first intervention was by Elena Granaglia of the Inequality and Diversity Forum. The National Health Service cannot live without funding from general taxation: we had to wait until 1997 for health contributions to be taxed with the introduction of IRAP, wanted by Minister Visco. The fiscal delegation of the Meloni Government foresees the abolition of the IRAP, together with the increase of the concessions for mutuals and private insurances. Three proposals come from the Inequalities and Diversity Forum: 1) Support the project to set up a European drug infrastructure, funded by public funds, to produce non-profit research on drugs and vaccines; research that is open and usable by all to counter the regime of private exploitation of patents. 2) Remove the block on public employment, selecting competence and dedication to public affairs, to re-evaluate the value of public work; 3) Building community houses, as a place to organize the various health and social interventions today hyper-fragmented in a unitary logic; to restore centrality to health – including mental health – against the reduction of health to the mere consumption of services.

In the other interventions the arguments resounded in the warm Roman square which, arranged side by side, make up the tragic mosaic of the crisis of the NHS.

The progressive impoverishment of the public health service, especially in personnel, but also in structures and technologies. A void, deliberate and programmed, which has been filled by the rapid expansion of the private sector both in terms of the supply and production of services, and in the insurance sector. A crisis that rages on with the poorest forced to wait many months to have a specialist visit or to give it up or go into debt to pay for a private visit. And with elderly patients with chronic pathologies who, in the event of decompensation, end up in endless queues in the emergency room without staff and skills. The frustration and anger of public health and social-health workers who are unable to provide adequate care patients and their exposure to episodes of violence. Low wages, the growth of precariousness, false cooperatives, and even the choice to flee abroad. The unacceptable number of deaths at work and the culpable lack of prevention and control. The disappointing statistical comparison with other countries, with Italy always at the bottom of the rankings: in public health expenditure, in the number of beds, in the number of nurses. The growing divisions between the South and North of the country in health and healthcare, healthcare migrations, the transfer of billions of euros from the southern regions to private structures in Lombardy. The risk that this imbalance is aggravated by the impending differentiated autonomy required by the League. And finally the pandemic, the common element of all the interventions: the disbelief in seeing the solemn promise that after the pandemic nothing would be like before: no more cuts, more resources for public health and in particular for territorial services and duly renewed primary care.

In the final speech, the General Secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landinitook up some topics under discussion: the pandemic, precariousness (“absolute evil”), low wages.

Against differentiated autonomy: “We already have 20 Regions and 20 different health systems. The modification of Title V, made twenty years ago by a left-wing government, was a sensational mistake: just as we did not agree then, we do not agree even more today with a system that increases inequalities even more in the country”.

Against tax cuts and inequity: “It’s time to say enough, we’re tired: enough of the cuts and our taxes used to promote private healthcare. The cuts affect the weakest: the elderly, the non self-sufficient, mental health, consultants, safety at work”.

The season of cuts – recalls Landini – began with the economic crisis of 2010, with the letter from the European Central Bank (August 2011, the signatures of Trichet and Draghi) in which the Italian government was ordered to cut public spending and encourage privatisation. Since then “all governments of the right, left and colored” have bowed to the European logic of cuts.

It’s true: governments have bowed to the European logic of austerity which has weakened, not only in Italy, the national health systems financed by general taxation. But it was immediately clear that it was an assault on universalism, with serious consequences for the NHS and for the health of citizens (read here, here and here), while politics remained deaf and dumb, if anything, intends to derive collateral advantages from the weakness of the public service, in favor of the profit and low-profit private sector (“third sector”) and the insurance market which was experiencing strong expansion, above all in the field of company supplementary insurance (with the union support). Of course the cuts, but also a widespread neoliberal infatuation helped bring down the NHS. The proof came with the pandemic: after the acute phase – in which health spending rose to deal with clinical emergencies – we returned to the policy of cuts, lacking the political will to remove the personnel expenditure ceilings, which they cripple the public service and pave the way for tenders and privatizations.

The return to the field of the CGIL in favor of public health is good news. Landini has promised to strike the iron not only with the central government but also with the regions and municipalities. The next meeting is on September 30th.

International health systems Differentiated autonomy, Community houses, CGIL, Covid-19, of the Inequality and Diversity Forum, Elena Granaglia, general taxation, Maurizio Landini, Pandemic, Public health expenditure, NHS, Health cuts