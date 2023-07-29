it has 113 mutations, more than double that of Omicron

Researchers have discovered a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, with 113 mutations including 37 on the spike protein. The conditions of the affected patient are not known, but the hyper mutated strain is believed to be the offspring of a chronic form of Covid.

Virus particles of the coronavirus on cells. Credit: NIAID

Discovery in Indonesia a new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 characterized by well 113 mutations. For comparison with the variant Omicronmain engine of the pandemic of COVID-19 since the beginning of 2022, the latter has less than half, about 50. When Omicron was first identified in South Africa at the end of 2021 it was presented as “super changed” compared to the variants of concern that had preceded it, such as theAlphathe Beta and the Delta. Researchers immediately became concerned about its peculiar characteristics, especially the characteristics of 32 mutations on the protein S o Spikethe biological lock that allows the pandemic pathogen to bind to human cells, unhinge the cell wall, pour theRNA viruses and kick-start the process of replication, which underlies the infection and disease called COVID-19. Scientists, in fact, believed that that particular conformation would have favored theimmunoevasiveness garlic antibodies of the Covid vaccine and to those triggered by previous natural infections. And so it was, especially with its recombinant subvariants. Now that we are faced with a new variant with as many as 113 mutations, should we be concerned? Not exactly.

To explain the reasons is the professor Ian Joneslecturer in virology at the University of Reading, who released an exclusive interview to Mail Online on the discovery of the new “hyper mutated” variant. The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain has been identified in the biological sample of a patient hospitalized in Jakarta and the viral sequence it was filed in an international database at the beginning of July 2023. Neither the name of the database nor the patient’s characteristics (gender, age, health conditions, etc.) were disclosed. However, according to Professor Jones, the new variant spawned so many mutations – 37 only on the spike protein – because it developed in the heart of a chronic infection, the kind that usually affect patients with immune deficiency such as those resulting from acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) o dai chemotherapy cycles for the treatment of cancer.

Under these conditions, the virus continues to replicate continuously in the host’s organism, which is unable to get rid of it; this allows the pathogen to continuously develop new mutations (through a random process) which in turn can – or cannot – guarantee an immune adaptation and the greatest immunoevasiveness. But this process also comes at a price for the virus, as Professor Jones explained to the Mail. “The concern with chronic infections is that the virus is mutating in an individual who has already generated immunity. In other words, the virus almost has to have mutations that can escape such immunity,” said the scientist. However, continues the expert, “these mutations are often compensated by a ‘fitness cost‘, which means that the virus generally does not grow well and, overall, the risk of such a virus is low.” In simple words, it is absolutely not said that despite having so many mutations this virus is able to easily infect other people and spread like Omicron or Delta did, generating more or less deadly waves of Covid. It could simply remain confined to the individual patient, until his recovery or death.

We are currently facing asingle sequence in a single patient and we don’t know if this strain is able to make the leap in quality. What worries experts right now is the frequency of the sequences detected, a signal that tells us if the virus is spreading in the population and fueling infections. “What you’re really looking for is not the weird, curious pattern here and there, but a rapid increase in the frequency of a particular pattern that suggests it’s catching on. Until then all alarm bells should remain off,’ explained Professor Jones. In short, we don’t have to worry about the new variant on a single patient, but it is essential to continue monitoring the lineages of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus precisely to determine the emergence and spread of new, sneaky sequences.

As explained to the email by the virologist Lawrence Young of the University of Warwick, genetic investigations to monitor the pathogen have reduced compared to the most critical phases of the pandemic and we risk that new lineages may go unnoticed as they begin to spread. The pandemic is not over yet and even if there is no risk of new lockdowns and other draconian measures, we must continue to pay attention. This year, however, the World Health Organization (OMS) could decree the exit from the pandemic phase.

