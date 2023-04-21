«It has also arrived in Europe»

Dengue emergency in Argentina. La viral disease caused by the sting of mosquitoes of the genus Aedes aegyptique it is turning into a lethal epidemic in the South American country: at the moment there are 39 deaths – an historical record – and at least 41,257 cases. The latter are above those that have occurred in recent years, and in particular 48.4% more than in 2020, the year in which there were 26 deaths.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The mosquitoes are back: 90% of Italians say they are worried. How to defend yourself from bites (also choosing the color to wear)

Argentina, dengue emergency

The Infobae news portal indicates that the current 39 deaths are distributed in nine zones: province of Buenos Aires (1), city of Buenos Aires (2), Jujuy (6), Salta (10) , Santa Fe (7), Santiago del Estero (1), Tucumán (9), Entre Ros (1) and Crdoba (2). It should be emphasized that sources from the Argentine Ministry of Health have indicated that the serotype 2-Cosmopolitan was detected in all the samples studied, which until now had not been circulating in Argentina, but in Brazil and Peru. It is a Denv-2 serotype native to Southeast Asia, which in the Latin American region was isolated for the first time in 2019, in Peru.

Bassetti, alarm also in Europe

Matthew Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, says on Twitter that this new epidemic could soon concern us closely: «Dengue, also called bone-crusher, is unfortunately also spreading in Europe with autochthonous cases in the south of France. Another infectious problem multiplied by globalization and global warming”. The virologist also explains that the variant in circulation in Argentina is very dangerous: «The Cosmopolitan serotype, typical of Southeast Asia, has spread to America. The Cosmopolitan is much faster in spreading, more aggressive and also more deadly».