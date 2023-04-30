It has helped me when anxiety overwhelmed me

Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

Cricca was eliminated by Amici 22. The verdict was broadcast on Saturday 29 April. Aaron’s tears and Wax’s thanks.

Cricca eliminated in the evening episode of Amici on 29 April

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

The evening of Amici 22 on Saturday April 29th gave his verdict. Maddalena Svevi, Cricca and Aaron challenged each other in the final ballot. The dancer was immediately rescued and rejoined the competition. The final challenge, therefore, saw the two singers as protagonists. One of them had to leave the talent of Maria De Filippi. Clique has been eliminated.

Clique eliminated by Friends 22, the words of Aaron

As planned, the judges were called to vote on who to eliminate between Aaron and Cricca, then the contestants returned to the house to learn the verdict. Aaron confided to Clique: “I die in here without you”. Maria De Filippi connected with them to have a chat. She gave the floor to Aaron, because she and Clique had already spoken several times. Aaron then said:

How do I feel? Satisfied because I’ve learned so much, I’ve had a good journey, I’ve grown as a person. I took this school as a run-up to take flight. It’s a starting point. I have people waiting for me, whom I love, to whom I owe my life and I owe a little piece of my heart to each of you. I love you because you have supported and put up with me so much. I was a crazy maniac. Giovanni (Cricca) is my roommate. I love him a lot. I understood it in my moments of cancellation, of strong anxiety, when anxiety cancels me I find the resource in someone who knows how to keep me. I didn’t come here to sing, but to live, to start living again because I knew that something was wrong inside me. I said to myself: “Let’s jump in, let’s learn to live”.

In tears and mistakenly convinced that he had to leave Amici, he continued: “Thanks to all of you who have made me start living again. I have taken my life back into my hands and I am not giving up. If I ever go out I hope you will miss me a little. You have taught me so much and I hope I have taught you too something”.

Gessica Notaro to the boys of Amici: “I wanted to enter this school, my dream put on hold” See also Unsustainable workloads: no medical guard at the San Polo hospital in Monfalcone

Friends, Cricca’s comment after the elimination

During the final challenge to win Amici’s chance to stay in the race, Aaron sang his unreleased Led Vision. Cricca also focused on one of his unpublished works, the song Australia. Maria De Filippi gave them the verdict on the bleachers. It was Cricca who was eliminated, who replied:

Maria, thank you very much for everything. That’s fine, I’m delighted. I will not stop doing what I do. I will miss you.

Wax replied: “You made me a better person thanks to your advice” and all the other students echoed him, thanking Cricca.