Loved for his brilliant spirit and irrepressible sympathy, Paolo Bonolis he never fully opened up about his private life. The face of “Next another” preferred to maintain great privacy on love with Sonia Bruganelli and her five children: two born of love with Diane Zoller (Stefano and Martina) and three from love with the columnist of the Grande Vip brother (Silvia, Davide and Adele).

Silvia Bonolis’s illness

A large family, therefore, of which he spoke to the microphones of Corriere della Sera on the occasion of the release of his new novel “Deep Night”. Bonolis talked about one of the most intimate aspects of his private life, that is illness of his daughter Silvia. The 19-year-old was born with a serious heart problem that required a surgical operation. During the surgery, however, she had ahypoxia which has impaired some of the motor and brain skills.

“It hurts me”

“If you ask me, I’ll tell you I’m not happy with this” Bonolis explained: “I am very happy with Silvia, very happy with how happy she is always, I love her soul, she amuses me, she is full of energy. But what happened happened, and as the Marquis del Grillo said: could I still be a little pissed off about ‘I’m done? She makes me anger because I have no weapons to face it except acceptance and love. But it hurts me. That’s all” .