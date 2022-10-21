The safety of canned tuna is jeopardized by one factor in particular, which manifests itself in these conditions.

Canned tuna, there are situations for which eating it could expose it to contraindications for health. And the fault lies with a specific substance contained within it, very frequent in those that are canned industrial products.

This is bisphenol, which not infrequently exceeds the maximum limit imposed by the current regulations on food safety.

Bisphenol ends up flowing into canned tuna meat through the migration process. From the latter it pours in some traces into the fish. From the constituent materials of the casing we have this passage in the tuna.

What are the harmful side effects played by canned tuna meat affected by bisphenol contamination? This substance ends up exposing individuals to alterations of the endocrine and reproductive systemin addition to increasing the exposure to the risk of contracting breast and prostate cancer, respectively in women and men.

Canned tuna, but not only: bisphenol is also found here

But bisphenol is not only present in canned tuna but also in biberon. And when these are used for feeding heated milk, the risk increases.

Read also: 00 flour, do not use it: its effects are frightening, the expert speaks

In fact, just hot liquids they represent the condition in which harmful food migration is most likely to occur.

Read also: Do ​​not put milk in the refrigerator door anymore, what happens is unthinkable

To date, the maximum limit not to be exceeded according to the EU regulations in force amounts to 0.05 mg. In order to limit the risks, it is advisable to consume canned tuna and heated drinks placed in plastic containers and the like, other than glass, in limited quantities.

Read also: Plastic cups, never do this again, you don’t know what’s going on