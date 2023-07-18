«It is a political revenge because I support the centre-right»

«It is a matter of political revenge, a crime of opinion. I will go up on the podium for La bohème with my tails and my mask. And if they have another conductor, I will also ask for damages to their image». There is no peace for Puccini’s heroine. The teacher Albert Veronesi who showed up last Saturday at the opening of the Puccini Festival in Torre del Lago, blindfolded “so as not to see an opera set in 1968, steeped in political content”, was relieved of his duties. But he doesn’t let go, not even the wand. Despite the fact that the president of the Foundation, Luigi Ficacci, informed him that he, Veronesi, who in the past was artistic director, president and musical director of the event, will no longer be directing the reruns of 29 July, 10 and 25 August « that when I arrived, 25 years ago», he explains, «it was a campsite».

Alberto Veronesi fired after La Bohème blindfolded in protest: “It’s political revenge, I’ll direct it anyway, otherwise I’ll ask for damages”

THE SUBSTITUTE The Foundation, which will welcome the Orchestra of Santa Cecilia on the 20th, has allegedly instructed Manlio Benzi to take over the reruns “to put an end to the ugly page”. But the 58-year-old Milanese conductor, son of the late oncologist Umberto, announces his next silent «Gandhian demonstration: I’ll be there and I’ll show myself. And if someone else takes my place, they will pay the consequences». According to Veronesi, there are crimes of opinion. «They contest me for delays, that trust would have been lost, but the truth is another. It’s a political revenge because I didn’t want to share a direction with the five-pointed star, fists raised. But above all with regard to my positions in the last elections in Lucca, where I supported the centre-right». The history of contemporary opera is full of contested directions: it happened to Emma Dante at La Scala, to Damiano Michieletto at Covent Garden, and going back in time also to Ronconi and Pizzi. We saw Bohème with Rodolfo and Mimì astronauts or Erasmus students. And readings that create a bridge with the contemporary and avoid the museum effect of masterpieces that instead deserve eternity. Contestations, boos, (freedom of opinion is enjoyed by everyone, even the spectators), but a blindfolded director has never been seen before, also because the indications for musicians and singers start from the podium. «It was in any case a perfect execution», Veronesi insists «and then who said that you need eyes. Karajan always conducted with his eyes closed. I kept the blindfold for the first two acts. Then in the third and fourth I poked holes in the fabric because I had pain in my eyelids. But from a musical point of view it was an impeccable evening». A choice, that of the mask, supported by the Undersecretary for Culture Sgarbi, “but it was not he who advised me, it was I who consulted with him, when the idea occurred to me”.

SGARBI A gimmick that unleashed a bit of confusion («Via Via», «Vergogna»). And perhaps it was also predictable. Given that a month of rehearsals was not enough for an agreement to be reached between Veronesi, the director Christophe Gayral and the set designer Christophe Ouvard. «Everything can be staged, as long as there is sharing. On July 7, I had written a letter asking for the omission of propaganda signals. But as the show progressed, I realized that it was taking a turn that I didn’t like. And that’s why I chose to distance myself from it. After all, an orchestra conductor is not a beater of time. And the arrogance of certain directors must stop».

Read the full article

on The Messenger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

