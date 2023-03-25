A long and bumpy journey that of the municipal gymnasium of Castrocaro Terme and Terra del Sole, which began in the summer of 2017 with the old building unfit for use and continued three and a half years later with the opening of the construction site for a new structure which, in the meantime , has risen in costs by an estimated 600 thousand euros. Faced with the expectation of pupils and families, Mayor Francesco Billi together with the Deputy Mayor, as well as Councilor for the Budget, Silvia Zoli, thought it right to spread a video message aimed at clearly updating citizenship, accounts in hand:

“The history of the construction site prompts us to avoid risky predictions and it is unfortunately too early to say with certainty when the longed-for gymnasium will be completed”, declared the municipal leaders. “However, the new Council considers the completion of the construction site a priority and is doing its utmost to give young people back a structure that has really been missing for too many years. The old building was in fact unusable in fact dates back to 2017, even if the works for the new structure began in 2021. When we took office we thought that the work was entirely financed, instead the costs had risen to an estimate of around 600 thousand euros which, for our budget, is really a lot. , we have faced this difficult legacy by working to unblock the situation: to date we have managed to find over 300 thousand euros, of the missing 600, with 240 thousand from the state.In fact, we are looking for solutions that also safeguard the accounting balances, so much so that the budget 2023 was approved by the year 2022 without even a provisional day of exercise The administration meets the inca company every 15 days and carries out frequent inspections to see the progress directly. To date, the progress of the works is visible: in recent months the roof has been completed, the lateral infill panels have been erected and the frames for the plasterboard workers have been prepared internally. The construction of the plants should also start shortly”.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor therefore conclude: “It is right to clarify this work which in the end could cost around 2 million and 700 thousand euros, including over half a million spent from the municipal budget between completion works, new ENEL substation, planning and a loan taken out by the previous administration equal to 343 thousand euros. For our part, we will continue to do our utmost to reach the goal in a reasonable time, hoping that the next update will be to communicate with certainty the date of completion of the works.”