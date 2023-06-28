“It is a symbol of the battle against the mafias”

There are already thousands of young people who, since 2019, have contributed to writing a new page for the premises located at number 109 in via dell’Idroscalo. They are the ones who are part of the “gymnasium of legality” on which the “talent & tenacity” project was prepared. The property, confiscated from the mafias, has now formally been acquired by the city’s patrimony.

A symbol of the state that defeats the mafias

For the handover, and to symbolically hand over the keys to the gym, a ceremony was organized in Ostia with the former prefect of Rome, and now Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi and with the Capitoline councilor for assets Tobia Zevi. “This space has a particular meaning – Zevi explained to journalists – it is a symbol of the state that wins against crime. And not so much for the confiscation of an asset as with the demonstration that, then, he knows how to use that asset better than organized crime has done”.

Four years of sports

Thanks to the synergy activated in 2019 with the public assistance and charity institute Asilo di Savoia, which still manages the gym, many young people were able to play sports in via dell’Idroscalo. The compendium, already since March 2019, during the judicial phase of the seizure, had been used as a sports facility with a social vocation. A project made possible by the agreement between the court of Rome, the Lazio region and Asp Asilo Savoia. With the definitive confiscation and today’s transfer to the capital’s unavailable assets, it can be destined on an ongoing basis to the purposes that it had begun to experiment in the last 4 years.

Collaboration with the Carabinieri sports centre

In addition to the minister, the president of the town hall and the commissioner, General Lorenzo Falferi, i.e. the provincial commander of the Rome carabinieri, and the chosen pin Luigi Busà also took part in the ceremony of the symbolic passing of keys. We are talking about the Olympic karate champion, an athlete from the Carabinieri sports center who, for 2023/2023, has renewed the memorandum of understanding with the Savoy kindergarten. The agreement provides for a collaboration between the carabinieri sports center and the gym, in the wake of the sporting and social activities that have made the gym a point of reference in the area.

