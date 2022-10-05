Over sixty percent more infections in a week, an increase, albeit still limited in hospital admissions, a slight rise in intensive care. The picture in Friuli Venezia Giulia on the Covid front is becoming more and more gloomy. The first crackdown, even if not complete, was carried out by hospitals, RSA and above all nursing homes.

CLOSED DOORS

It is precisely healthcare, the most fragile point of the entire system, which has begun to arm itself to prevent new tears from being created. In most of the nursing homes, even if the guests are all vaccinated, the accesses to relatives have been closed. You do not enter for visits to guests also because there is a real risk of bringing the virus inside. Only in special cases it is possible to access, but by appointment and with the guest who is moved from the bedroom and placed in an isolated place. However, the fact remains that, precisely to prevent outbreaks from being created inside, in 90 per cent of the retirement homes the access meshes have been tightened. Operators were also asked to pay attention. If before, in short, with the green pass and all the precautions you could go to visit a relative, now the doors have been closed.

HOSPITALS

The Region has not given any particular restrictions, so the Ministry of Health itself has, however, extended the obligatory nature of the mask until the end of October. In any case, in almost all the hospitals in the region the same medical directors, in close collaboration with the general managers of the companies, have decided to make the wards and all the services safer. The differentiated entrances will be restored to the emergency room: those with symptoms will enter from one side, in all other cases they will be accessed, instead, from an appropriate entrance. All inpatients will be swabbed, a procedure that has already been performed.

THE PARENTS

No one can access to accompany other people to the emergency room and for a few days the visits in the ward have also been changed. To tell the truth, in some hospitals (Trieste Cattinara and Gorizia) relatives access only by appointment, while in Udine the accesses have not yet been changed. Different speech in Pordenone. In addition to timetables, in fact, it is necessary to have a mask, green pass and in some departments the temperature is also measured for those who access from the outside. “For now – explains the medical director Michele Chittaro – we have maintained the accesses as in recent weeks, but it happens that in some departments, when Covid is hospitalized, it is not possible to enter precisely to avoid the passage of the virus”. Yesterday at Santa Maria degli Angeli there were five wards closed to the public for new hospitalizations with Covid.

PROTECTED RESIDENCES

Even in RSA cases are growing and the situation is highly problematic because the hospitalized, in addition to being elderly and debilitated people, also very often need assistance and are the same relatives who provide it. Now the accesses have been limited with all the consequences that can derive from it.

THE REGION

“It is natural that we are witnessing an increase in cases – explains the councilor for Health, Riccardo Riccardi – sociality is back as it was before the pandemic, schools are open and with the lowering of temperatures the meeting places are increasingly popular. Closed. In any case – he goes on – it is unthinkable that we can return to prema situations, all closed in the house, but the situation must be monitored ». Are you worried about the uphill trend? «Neither worried nor optimistic – concludes Riccardi – I just say that it is necessary to check and verify the situation well. Let’s also say that there are no problems in the state for the maintenance of hospitals, but this does not mean that all precautions can be thrown away ». In any case, the data speak for themselves: not only is the increase already evident, but the trend continues to grow for the next few days.