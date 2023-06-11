it is also useful to take a walk during the lunch break – breaking latest news

Of Anna Mop

L’moderate and short-term physical activity can improve concentration at all ages. Just walk or jog for 20 minutes, as emerges from the scientific literature, to enjoy the benefits up to an hour after exercise. There Muscle contraction during movement releases molecules called myokines, says Gianfranco Beltrami, specialist in Sports Medicine and Cardiology, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation. Enter the circle, stimulate the production of a growth factor called BDNF in the brain (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor, i.e. brain-derived neurotrophic factor). BDNF protects brain neurons and promotes connections between them. It also “reorganizes” them in the hippocampus, that structure of the brain where memory processes are located which often atrophies with age, and thus improves its more extensive connectivity to the frontal cortex. Because of this memory, concentration and all executive abilities benefit from iti.e. those of evaluation, planning, reasoning and learning.

Team sports or, better, the activities you enjoy According to some scholars the best sports to play are those teamlike soccer, that require decision-making processes that are more beneficial for concentration. Actually you agree to indicate how physical activity is best the one you enjoy – taking into account the person's age, health conditions, the presence of any pathologies, the state of training – and which can be more easily integrated regularly into daily life, comments Beltrami. The people who work At the office they often stand sitting up to 80% of the working day. So on to the next one lunch break, ideal to go around the block or a walking errand. Ten minutes of the stairs, reports an article in Physiology & Behavior, can have an effect on energy levels similar to that of a cup of coffee.