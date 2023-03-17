Home Health it is an alarm for children, a record of infections in Rome; symptoms that should not be underestimated
It’s a strep alert

There is alarm among children due to streptococcus infection, especially in Rome.
The infection is transmitted by direct contact with secretions from the throat or nose of infected people or with infected skin lesions and is manifested by persistent sore throat, enlarged tonsils with the presence of plaques, fever, difficulty swallowing, headache , tiredness and also episodes of vomiting and diarrhea.

The problem is that when these symptoms affect one or more children of the same class, the alarm is easily triggered between the parents. In some Roman pharmacies they claim to have done it too 20 swabs in one day. There are also many do-it-yourselfs performed by parents on themselves for fear of being infected by their children. As a result, supplies of tampons quickly ran out.
A Romain particular, as also reported by the newspaper The messengerpharmacies have been stormed for strep swabs and antibiotics.
“Group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus infection has always existed”reassured the professor Roberto Caudainfectious disease specialist at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, who then added: “I would like to remind you that in the past, in the pre-antibiotic era, strep was often
responsible for articular rheumatism and a whole series of diseases with this bacterium in common. As late as the 1970s, part of the population in Italy still had symptoms say ‘heart murmur’often an expression of rheumatic carditis, the sign of a previous streptococcal infection when antibiotics were not widespread.

Cauda says again: “We are faced with a certainly transmissible pathology that affects above all children and adolescents, but it is not a serious disease. Sore throat is one of the most frequent symptoms. Pain is a sign of inflammation that can involve the pharynx (pharyngitis) or even the tonsils (faringotonsillite). The latter can increase in volume, be red and covered with a whitish material, the so-called ‘plaques’, caused by the reaction of the immune system to the infection. However, plaques are not always synonymous with strep
and they can also be the result of viral infections which are more frequent. Therefore, if a child has some of these symptoms, it is absolutely important that he be visited by the doctor, who will evaluate whether or not to have a swab”.

