It is better not to eat these foods together

Do you often suffer from abdominal pain, but don’t really know what it is? One reason could be that you eat certain foods together.

Can’t say no to a cool banana milkshake or a delicious scrambled egg and cheese? But after drinking it, do you often get stomach problems? Certain foods are best not to be eaten together, especially if you have a sensitive stomach.

melon with ham

Basically, you should eat melon separately from any other food. You should also not combine them with other fruits. This reduces the risk of abdominal pain.

fruit for dessert? D rather not

Fruit should always be eaten at a distance from other foods. Fruit is also not perfect as a dessert. Because then the fructose stays in the stomach for too long and begins to ferment. But of course it’s still healthier to eat strawberries for dessert than a creamy chocolate pudding.

Bananas – better eat alone

Especially with fruit with a high sugar content, such as bananas, it is advisable to eat them separately. Either for breakfast or as a snack in between.

Don’t eat muesli with fruit

Breakfast cereals combined with fruit can cause stomach pain. On the other hand, nuts, seeds and yoghurt are fine, and dried dates are not a problem in muesli. Milk, on the other hand, is…

Milk and eggs do not mix well in the stomach

According to Ayurveda, eggs and dairy products are difficult to combine. It is best to eliminate milk from the diet entirely and replace it with alternatives.

Cheese and tomatoes hit the stomach

Cheese in combination with nightshade plants, i.e. tomatoes, aubergines, chili, peppers or potatoes, could also cause problems in the digestive tract. Even though the combination with mozzarella or parmesan tastes pretty good, it is still difficult to digest.

Therefore, a tomato and cheese bread, a Greek salad with feta and peppers and even pizza are not good recommendations for people with sensitive stomachs.

Potatoes and cheese – better not

A good potato gratin simply needs roasted cheese on top. But that can cause problems with the stomach, especially if eggs were also used for the gratin.

Cheese and fruit are also not a good combination for our stomachs. Vegetables that do not belong to the nightshade family are not a problem in combination with cheese. So you can enjoy mac & cheese or a broccoli gratin without hesitation.

Be careful with raw food

If the stomach doesn’t play along, we even have to cut corners when it comes to salads. Raw food is generally difficult to digest. Especially cucumber in combination with peppers or tomatoes could lead to digestive problems …

No eggs with the meat

It is better to avoid eggs with fish and meat if you want to do something good for your stomach. However, grain products such as rice are not a problem in Ayurveda as an accompaniment to fish and meat.

This is how you prevent digestive problems

Basically, it is important to drink a lot of still water throughout the day to prevent digestive problems. Best way to start the day: drink warm water with fresh lemon on an empty stomach. And: Have a large glass of water half an hour before eating (that tames hunger), don’t drink anything during the meal, only drink it afterwards.