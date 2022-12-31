Bologna, 31 December 2022 – Between January and February may be in the city a new peak of Covid infections. The prediction is Paul’s Shoregeneral manager ofLocal health authority of Bologna. Which explains: “We reached our peak pressure on hospitals around 9-10 December”. At the moment, however, things aremuch better, even compared to the number of hospitalizations“. However, Bordon warns, “we know that this disease has gods peaks every two to three monthsso we expect a resurgence between the end of January and mid-February“.

In the meantime, the point is being set up at the airport swabs for passengers arriving from China. From this morning to Monday, swabs at the ‘Marconi’ will be performed thanks to the camper of the Department of Public Health which will be positioned in the USMAF area – the Maritime, Air and Border Health Offices, which depends on the Ministry of Health – among the 9 and 15 (for reported flights).

From Tuesday to carry out swabs other rooms will be used made available inside the airport, where the Ausl can count on the support of the staff of the Bologna committee of the Italian Red Cross. Cri President Marco Migliorini adds: “In this emergency situation, in agreement with the Ausl we will do everything possible and be present to guarantee the safety of citizens and travellers”.

Shore however, he invites “not to overemphasize” the opening of the tampon point at the airport. “Let’s go, but with much serenity. Attention is always there, and now we are going in compliance with Thursday’s ministerial order”. Together with the local health authority of Imola “we have also equipped a Covid hotel in Imola if necessary. So we offer everything”.

At the ‘Marconi’, actually, “no flights land direct from China, but only indirect“, recalls the dg of the Ausl. “A network collaboration is therefore underway to understand, for example, if someone who lands in Rome and then arrives at Bologna has already swabbed or not“. In this sense, “the most important issue is collaboration on international flights arriving from other cities”.

In this period, he warns Shore“for us the problem was the flu, which hit the elderly and children very hard, putting pressure on paediatricians”.

This “was the emergency of the first fortnight of December. The situation has now improved, we had the flu peak before Christmas. Let’s imagine that with the holidays, even the flu could have a resurgence around the end of January. But the worst is behind us.”

Meanwhile, the Region communicates the periodic weekly update of the infections. From 23 to 29 December the situation in the province of Bologna marks 1,794 new cases. The total, since the beginning of the epidemic, thus rises to 426,482.

In the same period, unfortunately, 26 deaths were recorded in our province. The number of patients admitted to the intensive care units of the city’s hospitals remains unchanged (14).

red. cro.