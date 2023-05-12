it is harmful to health

There is a very common fruit which, in particular, according to a survey, would contain dangerous traces of carcinogenic pesticides. That’s what it is.

Recently, it has been discovered that a certain seasonal fruit would be full of harmful pesticides.

Chemicals used in agriculture

Insert one into our diet variety of fruits and vegetablesas it is now known, is really good for our health.

In this case, however, it would always be better to opt for a seasonal fruitas it contains a higher amount of vitamins and mineral salts.

Not to mention the taste, which in this case is a lot more intense and tasty. However, unfortunately, if it’s not about foods that grow directly in our garden or on one of our plants, then, sometimes we could run risks.

In this regard, therefore, we would like to recall a research that, in this last period, has been carried out by Legambientein collaboration with the brand Black Elk.

Apparently, even if we buy fruit and vegetables produced in Italy, we can always rest assured.

An analysis in this sense, therefore, would have revealed that many of the foods of the aforementioned categories that we put on our plate would contain traces of pesticides.

Indeed, to be more precise, it is thought that there is a percentage of over 40 percent. In short, compared to just a couple of years ago, this figure would have increased by a lot.

The study in question, however, does not only concern fruit and vegetables. In fact, the same would consider more than four thousand food samplesboth of plant and animal origin.

The results of this research, therefore, may be quite worrying. In fact, only the 54.8 percent of the foods analyzed would not contain plant protection products.

The latter, to be exact, are used by farmers for protect plantsfor example, from insects, mites and bacteria, and to eliminate weeds.

I pesticidesHowever, even though they may help in the cultivation process, they actually do harm to man.

According to some sources, therefore, they could have negative effects on the central nervous systemon endocrine system and also on reproductive devices.

Going into more detail, as reported, another investigation would have discovered that some farms of São Pauloin Brazil, still use gods pesticides which, nowadays, they are banned by the European Union.

The carcinogenic pesticides in oranges

And these companies, moreover, are the same ones that supply both sugar for Nestlé e Coca-Cola that the oranges.

Thus, it is easy to guess that despite within the UE it is forbidden to use certain pesticides, in the end, food containing traces of chemical products.

Such pesticides are sprayed by airplanes and they can even be carcinogenic. And, moreover, the population living in the Brazilian agricultural areas where these operations are carried out is most at risk.

In fact, it has already happened that some people would have encountered poisoning symptoms.

To tell it, for example, is a certain Christina dos Santos Silva which, after an airplane had passed near his home, he would have heachache e stomach ache.

In short, all this is of great concern, since, as mentioned a few lines ago, these farms supply the oranges and sugar precisely for brands that we know very well.