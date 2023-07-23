it is head to head between the People’s Party and the Psoe

July 23, 202308:18

The country is preparing to veer to the right but the socialist premier Sanchez does not give up. Public TV: “Vox flop surpassed by Sumar”



Ballot box closed in Spain: the polls gave the People’s Party a large majority but the scrutiny speaks instead of a head-to-head with the socialists of the PSOE of the outgoing premier Sanchez. The creation of a government rendered a puzzle. Vox did not break through and indeed lost many seats compared to the previous elections. Sumar holds the other left party very well. The electoral counting proceeds quickly.

With 70% of the votes counted, the right has a slight advantage With 70% of the votes counted, the Spanish People’s Party has a slight advantage in counting seats in the Congress of Deputies with 131 seats (31.5%), ahead of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) of the prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, which stops at 128 seats (32.5%). The third political force in the country is the sovereign formation Vox with 33 seats (12.3%), ahead of the leftist platform Sumar of the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, with 30 seats (12%).

Vox calls for prudence: we await the final results Vox for the moment avoids any comment on the exit polls released after the close of the polls. “Caution, let’s wait to know the final results”, said the secretary general Ignacio Garriga, according to reports from El Mundo. According to Sigma Dos, the far-right party would go from 52 deputies to a range between 24 and 27. In the case of GAD3, Santiago Abascal’s party would have about 31 seats. A sharp decline that at the moment does not seem to worry the leadership of Vox, which denies any kind of credibility to the polls.

37.4 million citizens were called to vote, of which over 2.3 million were resident abroad. The polling stations remained open from 9 to 20. Barring sensational surprises, the country is preparing to veer to the right, but the socialist premier Sanchez, who brought forward the elections, will not give up. The Populars are favored, but to govern they will need Vox by shifting the axis of the majority to the right.

Declining attendance According to data released by the Ministry of the Interior, the turnout recorded at 6 pm was 53.1%, down by about 3.7 percentage points compared to the previous electoral round of 2019. At 2 pm, however, a growth of 2.5 percentage points had been recorded. The figure does not include absentee ballots, for which there has been a record demand this year.

