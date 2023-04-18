It is lawful to kill but by applying the protocol

By Sonia Savioli

A Sardinian doctor was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Cagliari court of assizes because some of her cancer patients died.

In Italy, an average of 485 people die of cancer every day (1) but, of course, no one dreams of accusing their doctors of murder.

However, the doctor did not apply the protocol. She treated her cancer patients with ultrasounds and radiofrequencies but above all, and this is probably her fault more serious than hers, it seems that in some cases she advised against chemotherapy.

“I have never forbade or discouraged my patients from following traditional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Everything they did was everyone’s free choice.”

This is logical and irrefutable: whatever therapy a doctor recommends or advises against, it is the patient who chooses whether to follow it or not. As in any other field, human beings are responsible for themselves and their choices. Except in a dictatorial regime, which uses threats and violence for those who don’t comply.

We must therefore deduce that today the so-called “medicine” is nothing more than a dictatorial regime, that those who do not adapt to the “protocols” dictated by multinational pharmaceutical companies are always under a threat ready to become violence. How to call, if not, a life sentence for someone who acts, like the Sardinian doctor, in “science and conscience”?

Because, beyond the results obtained, which we do not know (but we do know the results obtained by official medicine: 178,000 cancer deaths a year in Italy; who knows if the court of Cagliari knows them), the good faith of a doctor who he faced the threat to treat his patients with the means he deemed most effective.

And this was his mistake: a doctor today must treat with the means that the multinational medicine companies, the disease merchants who measure effectiveness on the basis of annual profits, deem most effective.

He must treat following the “protocols”. Science is no longer needed, let alone conscience, both of which have become useless and dangerous ballast.

The “protocols” are dictated by the various scientific associations financed by Big Pharma, with their “scholars” financed by Big Pharma and full of conflicts of interest like a container ship is loaded with goods.

Deaths from medical errors are OFFICIALLY in Italy alone at least 14,000 a year, but there are those who estimate 40,000. Not wanting to rage, let’s stick to 14,000. (2)

I’m not saying it, they say it, while the Italian Association of Medical Oncology says 30-35,000.

Ten thousand more, ten thousand less… They are counted, as you can see, in the tens of thousands.

Then there are the deaths from hospital infections, or at least attributed to them. The certain thing is that these are people who died in hospital after various treatments as per protocol: antibiotics galore, anti-inflammatories, maybe a little corticosteroids to make sure they don’t miss anything and, if they get restless at night, some sleeping pills.

The latter numbered 49,000 in 2016 alone: ​​forty-nine thousand dead in one year. (3)

I’m not saying it, the National Health Observatory says it.

But do you think it’s over here? No, that didn’t end there. The account does not include deaths caused by drugs, either directly or indirectly. Because an unknown and therefore unquantifiable number of those deaths attributed to cancer, heart attack, thrombosis, pneumonia, rhabdomyolysis, pulmonary edema, etc., died of these diseases, yes, but which were caused by drugs. AND I’M NOT SAYING IT, THE OFFICIAL SCIENTIFIC STUDIES SAY THAT BASIC DOCTORS AND HOSPITAL DOCTORS DON’T KNOW.

Dozens of “mass” drugs, i.e. used for a long time by millions of people in Italy, hundreds of millions around the world, can cause even fatal damage.

Some of the drugs that can cause heart failure and a heart attack include: non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs); anesthetics; diabetes medications; antiarrhythmics; hypotensive; anti-infectives; anticancer; antimetabolites; monoclonal antibodies and other biosynthetic drugs; haematological; neurological; ophthalmic drugs; lung medications; rheumatological drugs; urological.

Then there are also drugs “Known to cause direct myocardial toxicity”and they are a number of: anthracyclines, antifungals, antimalarials, anti migraines…

Needless to list them all, you can independently verify the scientific study of the American Heart Association, the American Association of Cardiology: they are the ones to say it. (3)

Among the drugs that can increase the risk of getting cancer are: antidiabetics, antirheumatics, antihypertensives, drugs for osteoporosis, antibiotics, antidepressants…

There are many studies that confirm this. (4)

As far as lung damage caused by drugs is concerned, the cases are so numerous that they have earned a special acronym: DILD (Drugs Induced Lung Disease). Let’s see a small list: statins (used for hypercholesterolemia), monoclonal antibodies, antiarrhythmics, immunosuppressants, chemotherapy, antihypertensives, antibiotics, the usual non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)… “More than 350 drugs can cause lung damage.” I’m not saying it, says a study published in the British Journal of Clinical Medicine, also reported by the government website of the US Ministry of Health. (5)

As you can see, medicine has become a dangerous practice, but in these cases only for the patients.

I stop here. The danger that drugs represent is now quite clear in the scientific environment, a little less in the “health” environment, that is, in those who administer drugs to their patients on the basis of information received from representatives at all levels of the pharmaceutical industries , and on the basis of economic interests that have nothing to do with medicine. Or rather, they only deal with “official” medicine and its protocols.

All of us, probably and unfortunately, have known people who died of cancer, and in most cases these people were treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, as per protocol; despite the therapies, they got worse and died but no one dreams of convicting their doctors of murder.

Where do the double standards come from?

The cost-earnings (yes, because we must not forget that the costs for the State are profits for the drug multinationals) of chemotherapy cycles vary more or less from 12,000 to 50,000 euros per patient. (6)

I leave the answer to you.

Before finishing, however, I want to inform you of a massacre (one but not the only one carried out by Big Pharma) knowingly carried out by the drug multinational Merck. In 1999, Merck launched a drug, VIOXX, onto the market. One of the many painkillers, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory: it was also ordered for menstrual cramps and headaches. Merck withheld results from clinical trials, which showed an increased risk of heart problems for those taking its Vioxx tablets. In this way he earned a handful of billions (in 2003 alone Vioxx’s earnings amounted to one billion two hundred million dollars). (7)

Were it for the European countries, the business could go on indefinitely. But, to Merck’s disgrace, in the USA there are Class Actions, i.e. collective cases, and there are law firms that make money only when they win the compensation cases.

This, together with studies published by American medical scientists highlighting the cardiovascular risks of Vioxx, convinced Merck to withdraw its lucrative product from the market in 2004.

A study later published in the scientific journal Lancet established that the victims of Vioxx in the USA, affected by heart attacks following the drug intake, were 88,000. Of these, 38,000 were dead. (8)

Merck was ordered to pay four billion eight hundred and fifty million dollars in damages. (9)

WITH THIRTY-EIGHT THOUSAND DEATHS YOU DON’T GO TO JAIL, as you can see.

Merck and its “scientists” knew of the risk that people who took a widely used drug administered for minor ailments, such as muscle or menstrual pain, would run. They had falsified the results of the trials. They have sold billions of packs of Vioxx worldwide. They caused the death of 38,000 American citizens (and how many Europeans, how many Latin Americans, how many Asians and Africans?). Nobody did a day in jail for it.

The Sardinian doctor was sentenced to life imprisonment because three of her patients, cancer patients, died, like the other 485 cancer patients who die every day in Italy but following the protocols.

And don’t think that Merck’s case is an exception. The rule now in the disease market seems to be the falsification of drug trials. And I’m not saying it, the former director of the British Medical Journal says it and many other scientists without conflicts of interest. (10)

This is the system, this is justice in the final wasteland of global capitalism.

soniasavioli.it

Source: https://www.soniasavioli.it/post/è-lecito-ammazzare-ma-applicando-il-protocollo

26.01.2023

