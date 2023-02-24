Of Online editorial staff

The escape would have taken place with knotted sheets used to get out of prison. The prisoner considered a boss of the Gargano

A prisoner who was serving 19 years in a high-security regime in the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro has escaped. This was announced by some union organizations of the penitentiary police. The escape would have taken place with some knotted sheets used to get out of prison. The convict Marco Raduano, known as Pallonefrom Puglia, considered a prominent element of the Montanari clan, in the Gargano.

Massive searches were immediately triggered throughout the area. The escaped convict, born in 1984, has convictions for murder, violation of gun laws and other felonies.

