Home Health it is Marco Raduano, known as «Pallone» – breaking latest news
Health

it is Marco Raduano, known as «Pallone» – breaking latest news

by admin
it is Marco Raduano, known as «Pallone» – breaking latest news
Of Online editorial staff

The escape would have taken place with knotted sheets used to get out of prison. The prisoner considered a boss of the Gargano

A prisoner who was serving 19 years in a high-security regime in the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro has escaped. This was announced by some union organizations of the penitentiary police. The escape would have taken place with some knotted sheets used to get out of prison. The convict Marco Raduano, known as Pallonefrom Puglia, considered a prominent element of the Montanari clan, in the Gargano.

Massive searches were immediately triggered throughout the area. The escaped convict, born in 1984, has convictions for murder, violation of gun laws and other felonies.

Article being updated

February 24, 2023 (change February 24, 2023 | 22:41)

© breaking latest news

See also  Younger brain and possible lower risk of dementia in women with this drink

You may also like

Esselunga and the Cancer Institute promote research

clothes, houses, restorations. And for satire he is...

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez hand in hand: the...

Europa League, the draws for the round of...

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Sugar alert: if you exceed this dosage it’s...

Serie B: Parma’s feat, they win 4-3 in...

“Criminal strategy”. NGOs and Pd arm in arm...

Alfredo Cospito remains at 41 bis. “Now refuse...

Frosinone-Parma 3-4, the report cards: Vazquez stratospheric. Lucion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy