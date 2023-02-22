Listen to the audio version of the article

After three years of a pandemic between exhausting shifts and massive doses of stress, the doctors of the National Health Service are increasingly willing to give up the white coat. Escape from hospitals is a desire for one in three doctors who say they are willing to change jobs to have more free time and higher salaries. Among older doctors there is also a need for greater safety in the workplace. And the age group most in crisis is between 45 and 55 years old. This is what emerges from a survey by the largest union of hospital doctors Anaao Assomedto which 2130 doctors and health managers responded.

The most dissatisfied are doctors between 45 and 55 years old

The lower salaries compared to European colleagues also weigh in, so much so that as the Minister of Health also recently recalled Horace Schillaci at least a thousand doctors go abroad every year. To these are added about two thousand who leave the public service every year to go to work in the private sector or even as a “token holder”. But why is there this desire to leave hospitals? According to the survey, half (56.1%) of doctors and health managers are dissatisfied with the conditions of their work and 1 out of 4 (26.1%) also with the quality of their relationship or family life. An unequivocal symptom of how much hospital work has become a cause of suffering and alienation. A dissatisfaction that grows with the increase in length of service and responsibilities, so much so that young doctors in training (24.6%) declare themselves less dissatisfied than older colleagues (36.5%), among whom it reaches its peak in the age group between 45 and 55, a period of working life in which professional recognition is expected which our system, however, is unable to guarantee.

On top of the demands higher salaries and time available

As regards the desired changes in the work, the podium is occupied by increases in salaries with 63.9% of the answers, and by greater availability of time with 55.2%. And it is the over 65s who consider greater safety a priority in the face of an increase in attacks recorded after the end of the Covid emergency with the return of overcrowding in emergency rooms. Conversely, young people’s need for greater availability of time for family and free time is higher than that of colleagues with more seniority. In general, increased pay and time off carry more weight in expectations than career progression. 20% of the interviewees still declare themselves undecided, a sign of the fact that at least once they have wondered about the future of the profession and its role within the system.

Low investments in public health weigh

The crisis of the profession is felt more in the south than in the north: it ranges from 53.6% in the north, passing to 56.3% in the center and ending up in the south and islands with as many as 64.2% dissatisfied. But the data appears – observes the union – so widespread as to “almost configure an endemic pathology with which to live and for which there is no vaccine or therapy”. The fact that Italy spends only 6.1% of GDP on healthcare weighs heavily, the lowest figure among the G7 countries, well below the European average of 11.3% with the cost of private healthcare equal to 2.3%, slightly above the European average. It is necessary to imagine – proposes the Anaao Assomed – a new model that pays due attention to taking charge of the patient, both chronic and acute, increasing beds and personnel, and implementing that proximity medicine that today appears increasingly theoretical, freeing up professionals from paper medicine that takes time away from treatment.