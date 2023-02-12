Of Giuliana Vendola

from: the Italian newspaper 4 Feb 2023

“Get out of here or I’ll stick the knife down your throat“, “Do you want to see me smash the bat over your head? Go away before I kill you!“. Violent sentences that become narrow, overlap, grind and spit about people who grope in the mess and are just looking for a caress, a hug, a cure. These are just some of the gruesome threats that fill the audio of the videos recorded by the cameras hidden by the Police forces in the corridors and rooms of the women’s section of the Don Uva of Foggia, social-rehabilitation health facility. Here according to the investigators 30 employees they would have in recent years almost every day raped and abused of body and soul Of 25 patients, including 19 women and 6 men, all hospitalized in the long-term care ward in conditions of incapacity and physical or mental inferiority. These are environmental interceptions that should have been used for another investigation and instead contaminated the already stale air of a closed place, leading to the opening of the “New Life” file. All of this has succeeded if not in confirming, at least in instilling the doubt that i asylumsthose structures impregnated with death and their insane culture, they never went extinct.

“AND a camp horror what happened atOpera Don Uva of Foggiabut unfortunately it is not an isolated fact: in Italy we periodically witness what I define ‘peace crimes‘, or when institutionalized, mentally disturbed, old or disabled, defenseless and low bargaining power people are violated, tortured, threatened, humiliated, offended and, as in this case, even sexually abused. In institutionalized situations we are not only witnessing dramas, but the loss of humanity of the operators, people who should welcome and support fragile individuals”.

The doctor Joanna Del Giudicepsychiatrist president of the association Franco Basaglia Mental Health Conferenceas well as historical collaborator of the latter and coordinator of the national campaign “And you untie him immediately“, tried to examine with us what could be hidden behind such unspeakable and inexplicable episodes of beatings, threats, insults, kidnappings, sexual harassments that would have been perpetrated almost daily by 30 employees of the social health-rehabilitation facility in via Lucera su 25 psychiatric patients and for the most part women, a fact that is not irrelevant. The suspects, including nurses, oss, professional and auxiliary educators, but no executives at the top of the company, were subjected to precautionary measures following investigations launched last summer by the Carabinieri of the provincial investigation unit of Foggia and by the Nas.

“It’s not about bad apples – underlined the doctor of Salento origin -, the number of operators under investigation is very high, as is the very high number of patients with mental disorders who have been attacked, raped and humiliated. It is institutionalization that brings about this loss of humanity. We know that well monsters are born in closed places, monsters are built behind walls, we already learned this in the 60s and 70s, when the movement of commitment and struggle against total institutions and asylums began. Italy was the first country in the world which, starting from the work and thought of Franco Basaglia, closed the asylums (Law 180 of 13 May 1978, ed), yet in many parts these remain or are reborn in disguise such as Healthcare Residences (Rsa), Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment Services (SPDC), Residences for the Execution of Security Measures (Rems) and Therapeutic Communities. At the center there is always the segregation and institutionalization of the fragile and of those who work there”.

Del Giudice finds it difficult to define precisely what could trigger or if there is something that settles in the health personnel in these situations of routine and unhealthy closure, but, in his opinion, “the facts that are told describe and indicate the difficulty coping with a condition of segregation, of coercion to always have relationships with the same people who present great fragility, people who the operators consider incurable, chronic, without hope”. According to the doctor in the operators it is determined “a mechanism of impatienceof impotence that turns into violence in the face of these forced relationships, in which everything is consumed in the same place, in which there is always the repetition of the same acts, in the absence of exchanges with the external community, and aggravated by thelack of hope for recoveryin transformation and change”.

“It’s like you can’t stand one anymore situation from which there is no way out, not only for the intern, but for the operator himself – said the psychiatrist -. Obviously when I say that there is no more exit I am not speaking of my thought, but of the thought that is determined in these organizational and closed devices. Chronicity, immobility, the absence of hope is strongly connected with the organization of these institutions: total institutions where there is no exchange with the outside world, closed places which the community does not cross and in which there is no planning and the hope of going out. In this type of structure, even the residual capacities of the internees are not recognized or are sometimes destroyed, because it is easier to put on a diaper than to accompany a person to the toilet, is easier to take it than waiting for the time when she can eat alone, more comfortable to put her in a wheelchair, tying her upthan accompanying her for a walk to prevent her from losing her walking abilities, where idleness and a time without a future dominate”.

“So it is the organizational conditions of the closed institutes that determine this inhumanity – he underlined – which trigger these violent mechanisms in the health personnel. We have seen in the dismantling of the asylum the people interned are reborn to hope, to a project of change and life and thus also the operators rediscover meaning and dignity for themselves and the people being treated. The institutional aggressiveness of the operators has turned into the ability to build therapeutic and life plans for patients and for themselves. The problem is the concentration camps”.

The president of the Basaglia Conference was keen to retrace the meeting she had with the Doctor Paolo Telesforochief executive officer and executive vice president of Health universe, the health company that manages the Foggia facility where the abuses took place and other poles in Puglia and Basilicata. “I met Dr. Telesforo a few months ago on the occasion of an event at the Don Uva in Bisceglie, where I had been invited by the Circle of Readers association which manages the library. I was very impressed by his farsighted and innovative words; on that occasion I asked and I was accompanied to visit places of psychiatric hospitalization. Now the Don Uva di Bisceglie, a horrendous asylum also crossed by malfeasance, has been transformed into a multipurpose center for health and socio-health responses. I asked to be taken to the wards where there are people from the psychiatric and orthophrenic residue of that facility”.

The psychiatrist from Basaglia explained that she had “seen clean, apparently very serene places”, but she also stated in various contexts how, despite the excellent conditions of those closed wards, “the institutionalization of patients should not be maintained, even when it comes to people who need 24-hour assistance because it is possible to build small assisted communities in the area”. “We did it – he continued -, and then an attentive and innovative entrepreneur as he seemed Doctor Telesforo must go in this directionhe must look at this because otherwise he risks being ‘accomplice‘ of certain atrocities. I want to explain myself well, I’ve read in the newspapers that the group has absolutely favored the work of the Nas in disclosing these crimes, but I’m taking a step back: if these problems arise from segregation, we must work against segregation, against the institutionalization of the frail, the disabled, because otherwise there is the risk of conniving in these crimes of peace even if one works so that they don’t happen. Let’s go back to the paths of deinstitutionalisation, we know how to do it and we must do it”.

In our long and in-depth discussion we asked the doctor whether the ill-treatment at Don Uva is not also a consequence of the overly submerged phenomenon of mechanical and pharmacological restraint in psychiatric wards and aged care facilities. On the other hand, according to the latest data of the 2022 in Italy you count sonly 19 Spdc in which restraints are not used out of 320i.e. there are very few places of care where it is preferable not to tie patients in a state of agitation to their beds, where one tries to build a listening relationship with them to avoid taming them with swaddling and to knock them out with Horse dosages of antipsychotics. According to Del Giudice “these are different issues”, because the deinstitutionalisation referred to in this case is “the one that led to the closure of the 86 public psychiatric hospitals we had in Italy, to resignations and the alternative to the asylum for the 100,000 people interned in the 70s”.

“If we then want to talk about what is happening now in our country as regards the area of ​​mental health – he highlighted – there is no doubt that we are experiencing a massive backtracking process“. When the psychiatrist speaks of institutionalization she also refers to the number of residences. “In Puglia there is a very high number of therapeutic communities that I am often alone storage places of people, in which these too are treated well, but are still left in separate places without rehabilitation in life contexts and where do we get because the service operators (certainly depleted of resources also because most of the resources go to residential homes) do not ask themselves the problem of what to do with a person with mental health problems, but they wonder where to put it“. “In Italy there is recourse to means of restraint in the Spdc – he asserted -, however we know that it can be done differently and the deinstitutionalisation processes have shown that it is possible to work, take care of and treat psychiatric patients with respect for their dignity and their rights, always and in any case”.

We also asked her if it is right it is mandatory to insert video surveillance cameras in healthcare facilities of this kind, perhaps even in patient rooms, as claimed on social media by Matthew Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, who believes “further postponements in the name of privacy are unacceptable”. The president of Conference Basaglia proved to be far from this opinion. “I do not allow myself to say whether it is right or not right, but what it shocks me it is that public officials, political decision-makers think that the problem can be tackled and solved through the television cameras. I believe they are myopic people without long gaze, who have no strategies because they cannot see that the problem does not lie in finding the culprits, but in prevent people from committing crimes. We need to deconstruct dismantle places of segregation, the closed concentration places, the old and new total institutions where monsters are generated. It is necessary to resume the anti-institutional struggle”.