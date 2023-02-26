Orlando Amodeo, police officer for years, to La7: “We have boats capable of facing the sea even at force 6 or 7. I got on them and we made rescues. Dead children? If it had been their son, they would have gone out to sea force 21”. In the evening, the interior ministry threatened to sue

“Those migrants they could be saved. It is not true that the sea ​​conditions made it impossible to approach the boat of migrants”. To support him, during It’s not the Arenaare La7was Orlando Amodeofor many years medical director of the State Police and rescuer for years a Croton. To explain the failure to intervene of the authorities due to the heavy seas the Minister of the Interior had visited during the day Matteo Piantedosi and the Finance Guard. “We have boats capable of facing the sea even at force 6 or force 7 – Amodeo said again – I boarded those boats, here in recent years, and we have carried out rescues in similar conditions”. Amodeo said that he himself in recent years with sea strength 7 (like today’s) with a small fishing boat. “Do we talk about this dead child? If he had been a son they would have also dated sea ​​force 21”concluded Amodeo.

These declarations were followed by a declaration entrusted to unspecified “sources of the interior ministry” and to the agency beraking latest news communicated that “it will submit to theState Attorney’s Office the very serious false statements spread by some guests during the broadcast” in order to “promote the defense of thehonorability of the Governmentof the Minister Piantedosiof all the ministerial divisions and of all the institutions that have always been involved in the sea rescue system”.

In the afternoon at a press conference held at the prefecture of Crotone, Piantedosi said: “There was a report from Frontex, a vague sighting to understand the target. It was the precariousness with which this crossing was organized that caused the tragedy. Because when the boat reappeared, it was there material impossibility to carry out any approach maneuver for the marine weather conditions. It must also be taken into account that the rescue operations must not add danger either for the rescuers or for the people to be rescued”.

Later in the day the reconstruction of the had arrived Finance Guard (especially the Naval Air Department Of I live Valentinacompetent for the territory) who had explained that the boat probably left from Turkey 4-5 days ago it was sighted yesterday evening by a Frontex aircraft in patrolling activity. The device was activated to intercept him, with a lookout and a fast patrol boat, “which, despite the prohibitive sea conditions who persisted along the coasts tonight, engaged in the search”. However, the note continues, “the units of the Corps, despite the efforts made to reach the target, consider the difficult weather conditions and theinability to continue further safely, they returned to their base moorings. Thus the ground search device was activated, along the lines of probable landing, also involving the other police forces in searches along the coast. Subsequently, the patrols and rescuers who had arrived on the spot in the meantime could only ascertain the stranding of the now completely dismembered unit”.