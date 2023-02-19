No tumor is beautiful. However some are more feared than others. A new therapeutic solution bodes well.

Health is the most precious thing we have. In fact, the moment you contract a disease, everything else takes a back seat. Among the ugliest and above all the most widespread pathologies are tumors. In recent decades, the number of people with cancer has increased exponentially. Smoking, stress, sedentary life are just some of the risk factors. In fact, people’s eating habits have changed, as well as their lifestyle.

Fighting cancer is certainly not easy. However, research is going on, experimenting with new therapies. A glimmer of hope would seem to arrive even for one of the most feared cancers. A new therapy could, in fact, improve the prognosis.

The weak point of the tumor

Cancers are among the leading causes of death worldwide. The aim of the research is to experiment with new therapies to block the progress of the disease.

Of course, it would also be appropriate to intervene prematurely, raising awareness among the population through prevention. In fact, physical activity, a healthy lifestyle, correct nutrition could be just some of the fundamental points of a prevention programme. However, going back to the research, the weakness of the was discovered tumor al colon-rightor, second cause of death. By transforming it into more vulnerable forms, it will be possible to treat it through immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy

Therefore, immunotherapy appears to be a very successful therapeutic approach. A valid alternative to chemotherapy, which is much more disabling. However with the tumors at the colorectal did not have the desired effects. This type of tumour, refractory to immunotherapy, is defined as “cold”.

The study on mice

Here because colorectal cancers, are indicated as cold, precisely because they do not respond to immunotherapy. However, a group of researchers has managed to discover a way to convert tumors from cold to warm, making them more treatable. The research team led by Professor Vito Amodio of the University of Turin learned that some more resistant tumors hide more vulnerable parts. By administering 6-Thioguanine, a drug already used in the treatment of leukemia, to mice, they managed to expand the hot spots of this tumor. However, after having performed the study on mice, obtaining excellent results, it will be necessary to verify whether it can also be applied to humans.