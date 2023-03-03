A sweetener used very often for low-calorie diets can promote heart attacks and strokes. It is important to know what it is and when it is possible to take it safely.

Sweeteners are extremely sweet substances but with fewer calories than sugar. By virtue of these properties, natural sweeteners are used very often in the structuring of low-calorie diets. They are also very useful in improving the quality of life of children diabetics or of those who have the high blood sugar because they allow you to sweeten foods without affecting blood sugar levels.

Of course, in the face of many positive aspects, we must always keep in mind the contraindications of sweeteners different from sugar, whose properties are well known. In fact, they are still unknown long-term consequences on the body of those who regularly use natural sweeteners in their diet and a recent scientific study has highlighted some serious risks.

Why does the sweetener raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes?

One of the most used sweeteners ever, due to the fact that develops 0 calories, is theerythritol. The reason why our body can’t extract calories from this element is that it simply can’t absorb it. This means that erythritol stays in our bloodstream until it comes excreted with the urine.

According to the study of New Cleveland Clinic the fact that this sweetener transits the blood for a very long time entails some very high risks especially for obese and hypertensive patients. The reason is that in contact with red blood cells, erythritol causes clots. In practice, when red blood cells are touched by erythritol, they “stick” to each other, forming real lumps which, in scientific language, are precisely defined as clots.

Such clots turn out extremely dangerous because they can clog the arteries like a real cap, preventing the smooth flow of blood. When blood cannot circulate freely the pressure on the outer walls of the arteries increases and, if it becomes excessive, arteries can burst. If this happens anywhere in the body, internal bleeding develops which can be extremely dangerous or even fatal. If the burst of the artery were to occur at the level of the brain, however, we would speak of stroke. In another scenario a blood clot could reach the Heart, compromising its functioning and causing a myocardial infarction.

Naturally patients most at risk are those with heart disease and severe overweight problems, while the risk is certainly lower in the case of perfectly healthy people who use erythritol for short periods of time, such as for example during a slimming diet.