It is possible to get vaccinated against dengue. If yes, where?

Dengue is an infectious disease of viral origin, transmitted to humans by the bite of infected mosquitoes of the genus Aedes. It is widespread in various areas of the world: frequent cases are found in Southeast Asia, Central and South America and West Africa, although risk it is a large part of the African continent. It causes fever and flu symptoms, nausea, vomiting, skin irritations, but in the most serious cases even potentially fatal bleeding. Italy, considering the spread of the disease, is not a risk area, but traveling to endemic areas means exposing yourself to the risk of infection. And there are those who, therefore, about to travel – now towards the Dominican Republic, the Bangladesh o Singapore and Malaysia – wondering if it is possible to get vaccinated against the disease. Also to Vaccines we have received questions in this regard, which we have tried to answer by consulting some experts, to understand who to contact and how the vaccination scheme works and, before that, to understand the current availability of vaccines against dengue.

The dengue vaccine for travellers

Although in fact two vaccines against the disease are approved, only one is of interest in our areas. In fact, one vaccine is indicated for those who have already been exposed to the virus, probably in endemic areas, while the other is designed to be administered regardless of exposure to the virus, therefore also to travellers. This is the vaccine – tetravalent, i.e. directed against the four different serotypes of the dengue virus – possibly indicated for travellers. Vaccine which, after European approval, has finally completed the authorization process also in Italy, as confirmed Roberto Ieraci, infectious disease specialist, CNR Associate researcher, Vaccination strategies of the Lazio Region: “It is assumed – he reports – that the availability of the vaccine is possible towards the end of summer in the international vaccination centers of the ASL”. Also Alessandro Bartoloni, infectious disease specialist of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and professor of infectious diseases at the University of Florence, confirms that the availability of the vaccine can be ensured by the end of the year.

How the dengue vaccination works

At the moment, therefore, the vaccine is not available at the vaccination centers of the national health system, but some private centers indicate their availability for vaccination. How it works explains it Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit): “The administration of the vaccine requires two doses, 3/6 months apart from each other, but the effectiveness of the vaccine is still good starting already from the first dose, about ten days after administration. If you intend to carry out the vaccination, therefore, it is advisable to do it at least two weeks before departure. Obviously, it is better to make sure that both injections can be performed and, therefore, also the booster dose”.

The scientific director of Simit specifies that, although the risk for travelers is not high, it should not be underestimated: “There are very few cases of dengue in Europe in subjects who come from areas where the disease is endemic, especially from South-East Asia. In fact, it is estimated that there are about a thousand a year and therefore the risk of acquiring the disease is not particularly high in a traveller. The disease is still serious and potentially fatal. Against dengue, in addition to the vaccine, it is possible to protect yourself by avoiding mosquito bites, for example by using long clothes, repellents and mosquito nets.

