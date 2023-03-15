«Eating disorders have so many whys, I’m still looking for mine» begins thus Aurora Caporossi, 25 years old, for two President of Animenta, an association she founded after anorexia nervosa which struck her at the age of 16, which deals of those suffering from eating disorders.

White shirt and lilac bow in evidence, she speaks confidently but gravely. “It all started with a diet. I believed that if I lost weight things would be better. The eating disorder was for me, at that moment, the only survival mechanism to cope with a great pain that was exploding inside».

FURTHER INFORMATION

The discovery of the disease

«I fell ill when I was 16, in school. My mother realized that I had started to restrict my diet a lot, I no longer went out with friends » she underlines the importance of the family nucleus, even if she adds « My father has never been able to understand why. An episode happened with him that shocked him. One day, in the car, from the passenger seat where I was sitting, the unfastened seat belt alarm didn’t sound: he hadn’t detected my weight ». She recounts how people close to her noticed it when the disease was not yet visible, even though the doctors continued to say that she was just an “adolescent whim”. The alarm bells continued, for everyone except her «I didn’t feel I was sick, the mirror was lying to me. I would have needed someone to lend me some eyes to understand that my body was severely underweight». The illusion continued up to a precise moment: «I’ve always had a strong passion for dance, there was perhaps the only place where I appreciated my body. One day I start dancing and for the first time I see my body reflected as it really was. There the mirror no longer lied. I went home and asked my mother for help.”

The rebirth and the association

«A person does not heal when he gains weight, that is a step forward but it is not enough. I went through several stages and after the healing process I didn’t want to hear about it anymore, that story was locked in a drawer. Then during the Covid we returned to talking about eating disorders, I started creating a blog and an Instagram page to tell both my experience and that of those who had been next to me» This is how it was born encourage, a non-profit association to create continuity in the healing journey of those who have suffered and suffer from eating disorders. «We do it through events, through dance therapy workshops, with the idea of ​​telling that we are not a before and an after, but that the eating disorder is a chapter of life that we recognize and no longer deny».

«Today I help others»

Animenta proposes itself as a bridge between patients, professionals and institutions. Data tell us that in Italy alone there are over 3 million people who suffer from eating disorders and about 3 thousand people who lose their lives every year. Eating disorders are today the expression of a discomfort that has recently seen the average age drop, its onset already begins between 8 and 11 years.

«We have to break down stereotypes and work on prevention. Unfortunately we can’t save people, but we can open a door for the person to ask for help.”