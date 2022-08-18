Home Health It is revealed that “GTA6” will return to the single-player DLC mode and prepare in advance before the release | XFastest News
Health

It is revealed that “GTA6” will return to the single-player DLC mode and prepare in advance before the release | XFastest News

by admin
It is revealed that “GTA6” will return to the single-player DLC mode and prepare in advance before the release | XFastest News

It was previously reported that GTA 6 will “expand over time”. Players worry that this will take up more of Rockstar’s manpower, resulting in slower updates and development of other games.

Well-known whistleblower Tez2 responded to this. He stated that “expansion over time” means that GTA6 will return to the single-player DLC update method before the success of GTAOL.

The first wave of expansion content after the release of “GTA6” will be prepared before the game is released, so Rockstar has enough resources to develop new projects after the game is released.

In addition, Tez2 believes that “GTA6” will update islands or cities similar to Perico Island and North Yankton in the future, which will also facilitate the introduction of new heist missions in the DLC for the next-generation online mode.

Earlier this year, Rockstar confirmed that the development of GTA 6 is “going well” but needs to be “the best it can be”.

There are rumors that the game will be released in 2024, but there is no official confirmation so far.

source

Further reading:

See also  Tech and society - Linus with Annalisa: the science of music

You may also like

Little Orpheus hopefully won’t offend anyone when it...

Omicron, more than 56% of the infected did...

Windows 10 21H2 Update Adds Ransomware Protection |...

Dying Light 2 Stay Human gives us a...

Former Nintendo of America President Reveals He Has...

New Tales from the Borderlands will be released...

Is organic food even better?

West Nile, 25 cases in the Region. The...

“Gradual preparation, top condition in mid-season”

B6, here is the anti-anxiety vitamin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy