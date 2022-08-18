It was previously reported that GTA 6 will “expand over time”. Players worry that this will take up more of Rockstar’s manpower, resulting in slower updates and development of other games.

Well-known whistleblower Tez2 responded to this. He stated that “expansion over time” means that GTA6 will return to the single-player DLC update method before the success of GTAOL.

The first wave of expansion content after the release of “GTA6” will be prepared before the game is released, so Rockstar has enough resources to develop new projects after the game is released.

In addition, Tez2 believes that “GTA6” will update islands or cities similar to Perico Island and North Yankton in the future, which will also facilitate the introduction of new heist missions in the DLC for the next-generation online mode.

Earlier this year, Rockstar confirmed that the development of GTA 6 is “going well” but needs to be “the best it can be”.

There are rumors that the game will be released in 2024, but there is no official confirmation so far.

source