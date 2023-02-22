It’s a food often referred to as the “vegetarian meat“: it’s a legume rich in proteinwhich has long been the subject of research in the nutraceutical field, with numerous therapeutic properties, and has also demonstrated lower the high blood sugar.

Il shell it has the highest content of vegetable proteins, important for the beneficial properties they bring to our body.

Lupins are rich in vitamins and minerals, they have 40% more protein than all other vegetables such as chickpeas, soybeans and lentils.

In particular, some time ago a study was conducted in Italy on the food, under the guidance of the research groups of theUniversity of Milancoordinated by professor Marcello Duranti.

“They are the proteins of the shell possess the most important characteristics: one of these, in fact, is gamma-conglutin, reduces lo sugar In the blood if taken even in doses of a few grams per day,” explained Duranti: this makes the legume an excellent component in the diet of diabetic people. “The research was conducted on rats made hyperglycemic, fed for three weeks with foods derived from shell. The result was very satisfying: the concrete effects of a diet based on shell are the reduction of body weight gain, the absorption of food and a reduction in the concentration of glucose in the blood“.

Another interesting aspect is given by the fact that the flour that is obtained from shell it is totally deprive Of gluten, therefore it does not irritate the intestine and is ideal for those suffering from celiac disease. Furthermore, this flour has “excellent nutritional properties, because it contains a high quantity of proteins, comparable to that of meat and eggs“.

The lupine has a long history,”from the diet of Roman soldiers – explained the experts – who faced long journeys bringing large stocks of lupine to obtain a paste to be taken as a protein component together with bread and wine, to modern agricultural and production techniques, which make it possible to no longer take treated and preserved lupine seeds by means of salt concentrations , which increase the risk of high blood pressure. Instead, it is possible to produce bread, pasta, but also other products with increasing quantities of lupine proteins, such as ice cream or even ‘Milanese’ steaks with an excellent taste“.

Many varieties of lupine exist, such as “the albus (the classic yellowish white lupine of the Mediterranean area), the angustifolius (which grows mainly in Australia) and the luteus (which grows at different latitudes)”. Among these varieties, there are interesting differences: “Some are more hypocholesterolemiaothers more antidiabeticothers may have different effects, for example on pressure or even onweight gain. Lupine proteins can act on the ‘ileal brake’ system, an intestinal mechanism of response to various dietary components which leads to reduced gastric contraction, reduced appetite e weight loss“.

I shell they are the seeds of Lupinus albus, belonging to the Leguminosae family.

They boast very ancient origins, so much so that archaeologists have found them inside the Egyptian pyramids and Mayan tombs. We also know that they were well known and known by the Greeks and Romans, so much so that they were mentioned in the works of Hippocrates and in the epistles of Horace. Nutritious, energetic, accelerate intestinal transit, preventing constipation, promote the proliferation of probiotic intestinal microflora, promote the lowering of bad cholesterol in the blood, they preserve the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system, they keep the high pressure.

They fight diabetes and insulin resistancegiving a quick sense of satiety, helping to lose weight as part of an overall balanced diet.

And lupins, rich in protein, they can be compared to meat and eggs. There is no shortage of cosmetic benefits as they give elasticity to the skin tissues, preventing aging and the formation of wrinkles. Due to their strong bitter taste, they cannot be cooked traditionally but need to be boiled and then kept in salted water for at least three hours before being eaten. There lupine flour, widely used by gluten intolerant people, it is used for the preparation of bread, pasta, biscuits, meatballs, omelettes, crackers, sausages, canned meat.

Lupine omelette recipe

Lupins can be used as the basis of ingredients for many recipes (first courses, desserts and second courses). Using lupine flour we will benefit not only from its high nutritional properties but we will obtain original and very tasty dishes. The frittata con farina Of shell it is a delicious second course to taste, it can also be appreciated by people suffering from celiac disease, being gluten-free. Lupine flour is rich in protein, it can be mixed in baked goods and bread in the amount of 10 to 30%. Its flavor is reminiscent of hazelnut and its yellow color will give a nice look to your omelette. Cooking can take place in the oven or in a pan; to obtain this delicious omelette you need:

Ingredients

1 cup of lupine flour

200 g. of vegetable milk

1 pomodoro

half onion

Origan

oil and salt to taste

Preparation

Cut the tomato into chunks, and chop the onion. On the side, add the milk and the lupins flour, mixing well with a whisk to avoid the formation of lumps. Add the onion, tomato and oregano, mixing everything. Grease a pan, preferably non-stick, heat it and pour the mixture. Cook over low heat for 30-40 minutes, with the lid on. Halfway through cooking, turn the omelette so that it cooks evenly.

What is Hyperglycemia?

L’hyperglycemia is the finding of high blood sugar values. The symptomatology is subjective and can appear for values ​​higher than 180 mg/dl of blood sugar.

High Blood Sugar: What Causes Hyperglycemia?

The underlying cause of hyperglycemia can be traced back to insufficient production of the hormone insulin or its inadequate action. Other causes can be: a failure or inadequate intake of therapy in diabetic subjects (insulin and/or hypoglycaemics), a increased need for therapy for an acute concomitant disease, an excessive intake of carbohydrates in predisposed subjects or intake of diabetogenic drugs. Another cause of hyperglycemia can be found in patologie del pancreas (pancreatitis, oncological pathologies) or in rare cases diseases of the endocrine system.

High blood sugar: what are the symptoms of hyperglycemia?

often thehyperglycemia it does not give any symptoms or signs, which is why diabetes (chronic disease secondary to persistent hyperglycemia) is considered a sneaky disease. Sometimes symptoms appear when the disease has already been present for years. Severe hyperglycemia is characterized by:

Tiredness

Increased thirst (polydipsia)

Increased urine output (polyuria)

Unintentional weight loss, sometimes in conjunction with an increase in appetite

Malaise

Abdominal pains

In severe cases they can also present themselves mental confusion e loss of consciousness.

High blood sugar: how to prevent hyperglycemia?

To prevent the onset of hyperglycemia it is advisable: maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularlyeven moderate; maintain a healthy weight and implement weight loss strategies if you are overweight; follow a balanced and specially balanced diet, avoiding sugary drinks and particularly caloric foods. It is recommended in subjects at risk (family members of diabetics, previous pregnancy diabetes, obesity, clinical signs of insulin resistance) to carry out periodic checks of blood sugar levels (at least once a year if normal, i.e. less than 100 mg/dl).

High blood sugar: diagnosis

The diagnosis of hyperglycemia is a blood collection. If it were the first finding of this alteration, it is necessary to contact your doctor to possibly carry out another control sample associated, if necessary, with a sample for glycated hemoglobin, a biochemical data which allows us to understand whether the hyperglycemia data is isolated or chronic. The glycated hemoglobin data also makes it possible to direct towards a lifestyle adjustment treatment (if <6.5%) or alternatively a specialist evaluation to associate pharmacological treatment.

The association between hyperglycemia, obesity, arterial hypertension and hypercholesterolemia (with high LDL) is commonly known as metabolic syndrome and represents an important set of risk factors for cardiovascular pathologies.

High blood sugar: cure and treatments

The glycated hemoglobin data allows you to direct towards a lifestyle adjustment treatment (if <6.5%) or alternatively a specialist evaluation to associate pharmacological treatment.

However, it is advisable to adopt a healthy lifestyle, dedicating yourself to constant physical activity and following a balanced diet.

