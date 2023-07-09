It is rich in proteins and low in carbohydrates: this food is perfect on a diet but few consume it

This food is perfect for those who follow a diet: it is rich in proteins and has few carbohydrates, truly incredible.

Are you on a diet, but you never miss an opportunity to taste something tasty and nutritious at the same time? Then, you absolutely must introduce this food into your diet.

It is a food that, however small, hides some truly impressive benefits. Not only is it rich in protein and very low in carbohydrates, but it has many other properties that not everyone knows about.

What is the perfect food to consume, especially if you are on a diet

About the same size as fava beans, these yellow legumes they are a nutritional powerhouse with nearly double the amount of protein found in chickpeas. What exactly are we talking about? The answer is very simple: the much-loved lupins.

Lupins are the food that surprises you: all about the healthiest legume of all (tantasalute.it)

Lupins are commonly eaten in Mediterranean cuisines (particularly in Italy, Spain and Portugal) and in Latin American cuisines. Due to their bitter taste (a result of naturally occurring chemicals called alkaloids), i lupins are often soaked in a brine and then eaten as a snack or as part of an appetizer, although they’re also a welcome addition to salads, pasta dishes, or sauces. Here is the nutritional profile of 100 grams of unsalted cooked lupins:

119 calorie

16 grams of protein

3 grams of fat

10 grams of carbohydrates

3 grams of fiber

Lupins are an incredible plant-based source of protein, which means they’re a must-have if you’re a eater vegan or vegetarian. But that’s not all the little legume has on its resume:

Rich in beneficial vitamins. THE shell they are rich in nutrients such as B vitamins which increase energy and phosphorus and calcium which strengthen bones. But not only that, because they contain manganese (essential for blood clotting), magnesium (helps muscle contractions), ferro (necessary for growth and development) e antioxidants that fight inflammation. Promotes gut health. Test-tube studies have found that their fiber promotes the growth of helpful gut bacteria such as i bifidobatteri, which are commonly found in probiotics and has been linked to immune and digestive health. Lupins also have a high level of prebiotic fiber, which contributes to the development of gut-healthy probiotics. May promote heart health. For a small legume, these pack a ton of benefits. Research suggests that eating them as part of a healthy diet can offer some serious health benefits, such as reducing the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. But not only that, because they also have the power to prevent cardiovascular disease.Lupins can lower cholesterol. Cholesterol levels also play a big role in your heart health, and (good news!) research suggests that eating shell can lower the levels of LDL cholesterol “bad”. Incorporating legumes such as lupins into your diet may also reduce your risk of colon cancer.