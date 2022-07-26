Well-known uncle Jeff Grubb revealed in the latest episode of the show that Kevin Stephens, a former Monolith studio leader, has built a new studio for EA. His debut work is titled “Project Rainier”, which may come from 100 kilometers southeast of Seattle. Mount Rainier (4392 meters above sea level, is an active volcano).

“Project Rainier” takes the comic book character Black Panther as the protagonist. At the beginning of the story, players have to complete the challenge to replace the old king and become a new generation of Black Panther. But Grubb did not make it clear whether the dead old king was T’Chaka or T’Challa. If it is the latter, it means that T’Challa is not only in the movie, but also in the game (even in real life), and the fans must be disappointed.

At present, the game is still in the early stage of development, and EA will follow the example of “Star Wars Jedi: Fall of the Organization” and make this game a pure stand-alone game driven by the story and using an open game environment.

In addition, the “Black Panther 2” trailer received 172 million views within 24 hours at the beginning of its release, doubling the popularity of its predecessor. The trailer was second only to “Spider-Man: Homeless Day” (355.5 million, the highest ever), “Avengers 4” (268 million), “Thor 4” (209 million), and “Recovery” (209 million). 3″ (179 million people).

The North American release date of “Black Panther 2” is November 11 this year, and if nothing else happens, it will once again reach the global box office of one billion dollars.

In addition, Naughty Dog senior artist Jonathan Benainous made it clear when answering players’ questions that the PC remake of The Last of Us will follow the PS5 version and release later.

Only the PS5 remake of The Last of Us is known to be available on September 2, with a PC release date yet to be announced – not later than early October.

