it is the first case in the world

The American journal Journal of Surgery has published a study on the first double bypass surgery in the world between the intestine and the liver parenchyma on a patient in Libya. The operation was carried out by a team of Italian doctors with the support of the Emergency Medicine Support Center (EMSC), the Italian hospital “Luigi Di Liegro” in Rome and the Libyan Consulate in Milan. the intervention, carried out together with a medical team from the Ghout Al-Shaal center and clinic in Tripoliwas necessary to treat a case of rare double hepatic fistula formed after a previous gunshot wound to the liver.

The Italian medical team in Libya

The operation is an important milestone for the group of Italian doctors called since September 2011 by the Libyan embassy in Rome to support local hospitals. «We have been present in Libya for a long time – explains Dr. Massimiliano Iannuzzi Mungo – and thanks also to dr. Nassraddin Azetouni, health officer at the Libyan Consulate in Milan, we have created a relationship of close collaboration for our health activities in the country. We have treated hundreds of cases both in Italy and in Libya, both of injured people and of patients suffering from oncological pathologies. In 2019 the Di Liegro polyclinic, where I have held the role of director of the surgery department since the same year, made available a department dedicated to war wounded, in one year we hospitalized about 200»

The clinical case and the double bypass of the intestine

As the Journal of Surgery writes, the case of the 27-year-old patient with double biliary fistula involving both the right lobe and the left lobe of the liver following a gunshot wound was carefully analyzed by the Italian team. “During a military battle in Libya, the patient received a gunshot wound to the left lobe of the liver.

The patient had undergone initial emergency surgery for the liver injury two years earlier, during which a prosthesis was inserted into the bile duct. This prosthesis remained in place for two years – it is mentioned in the Journal of Surgery article – causing a perforation of the common bile duct and repeated episodes of cholangitis which led to a complete closure of the bile ducts. Following the impossibility of the bile to flow through the bile ducts, two bilious cutaneous fistulas formed on the right lobe and on the left lobe of the liver with bile flowing externally from the abdominal wall for over a year. Due to progressive obstructive jaundice and worsening clinical picture, the patient underwent ERCP with removal of the biliary prosthesis. The ERCP cholangiography confirmed a complete obstruction of the intra-extra-hepatic biliary tracts, therefore, the patient underwent an emergency surgery by the Italian-Libyan team in December 2022 consisting of an external derivation by enlargement of a of biliary fistulas and placement of a subhepatic drainage. Three months later the patient underwent a second surgery consisting of a double fistulo-jejunostomy between the fistulous tracts of the hepatic parenchyma of both lobes and with a jejunal bowel loop according to the Roux-en-Y technique. The surgery had a regular post-operative course and a complete recovery of the patient». The medical staff who performed the surgery: Dr. Massimiliano Iannuzzi Mungo Surgeon General, Dr. Giovanni Deputy Endoscopist and the Libyan surgeons Dr. Rabee Lutffi Alalem and Dr. Sondos Bashir Durdor.