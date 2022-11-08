A baby girl in India was born with eight embryos in her stomach, doctors said. The little girl was born on October 10 in a private hospital in Ramgarh district, in the state of Jharkhand, India. Once they returned home, however, her parents realized that the newborn had an abnormally swollen stomach, so they decide to take her back to the hospital. The concern for mom and dad was that the little girl might have a tumor.

Doctors transferred the girl to the Rani Children Hospital & Research Center in the city of Ranchi following a CT scan that confirmed the suspicion that she had a tumor.

But this was not the case, in reality the child had fetus-in-fetu (FIF). It is a rare condition in which one or more malformed vertebrate fetuses are enclosed within the sibling’s body. As many as eight undeveloped embryos were found in the girl’s stomach. It is believed to be the highest number ever found in a newborn.

Dr Mohammed Imran confirmed that the operation was successfully completed in about an hour and a half. The girl is currently recovering and is said to be in good condition.

Such cases are considered extremely rare and only occur in less than one in 1 million births. Only 200 cases of the extraordinarily rare defect have been recorded, reports the Daily Mail. According to local media, previous cases have seen only two or three embryos removed from the newborn and never eight. The fetus in the fetus is caused by the incomplete separation of the twins, which fails to grow and instead becomes an internal part of the healthy twin.