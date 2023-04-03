A record influence

We are experiencing record flu this year. The flu season (still ongoing) was one of the most intense and the heaviest in recent years. According to data from the InfluNet surveillance system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the number of seasonal cases has reached i 12.7 millionsurpassing the previous high of 8.7 million recorded in the 2017-2018 season.

The 2022-2023 season, the data say, as reported by SkyTg24, was unusual in many respects. Unlike other years, where the maximum number of cases is usually reached at the end of January, the peak this year was early, before Christmas. This feature in some respects makes the current season similar to that of 2009-2010, the year of the ‘swine’ pandemic, when a very intense peak was recorded around November. Furthermore, the peak was very high, with a maximum incidence of 16 cases per thousand inhabitants.

The other anomaly was the very slow descent of the curve: compared to other seasons in which, after the peak, there is generally a sudden drop in cases, this year the curve is descending very slowly, with real periods of stasis. This trend is still ongoing: the latest InfluNet bulletin shows that in the last seven days 342,000 Italians have been put to bed by flu-like syndromes, just 15,000 fewer than the previous week. The report also confirms the persistence of flu viruses: of the 661 samples analyzed by the laboratories belonging to the InfluNet network, 107 (16.2%) were positive for the flu virus. Among the types of influenza viruses, in the last phase those of type B are prevalent, which had been less present in the first part of the season.