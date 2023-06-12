“It is the victory of Antonello Coletta, Amato Ferrari and the whole Ferrari team”

The Ferrari 499P triumphed at Le Mans afterwards half a century of absence in the top Endurance class and almost 60 years after the last success at La Sarthe. Victory that fills the men of Maranello with pride, but above all john elkann, that this Hypercar strongly desired it and pushed Coletta, Cannizzo and Amato Ferrari to throw their hearts over the obstacle to create a beautiful and successful car.

Elkann’s statements

“Today we experienced an unforgettable day, which I dedicate to all those who work at Ferrari. After 50 years we have returned to participate in the top category of endurance, which has marked our history and that of motor sport. We are proud to have brought the ‘Italy on the top step of the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, celebrating the centenary of the most important race in the world in the category in the best possible way” – he said the president of Ferrari, John Elkann – The victory that Antonello Coletta, Amato Ferrari and the entire Ferrari team, from the mechanics to the drivers, conquered in difficult conditions – for the same duration of the race, for the uncertain weather and for our very strong opponents – must be an example for all of us . The emotion they gave our fans on a historic day links the past, present and future and reminds us of the importance of having the courage and humility to always improve. With enthusiasm and happiness I want to thank all our colleagues who led us to a great victory: a success that we celebrate with our fans and our country.” he concluded.